I take exception to Jason Willick’s Dec. 2 Friday Opinion column, “Let’s put to bed the myth of ‘minority rule.’ ” Mr. Willick spent most of his argument on the House of Representatives, which is the closest this country gets to equitable representation, despite gerrymandering and party-safe districts. But he glossed over the Senate because the number of senators from each party is nearly equal and reflects the country’s close political divisions.

In the upcoming Congress, 45 states will be represented by two senators from the same party, including Vermont (independent Bernie Sanders caucuses with Democrats) but excluding Maine (independent Angus King also caucuses with them). Twenty-two states will have two GOP senators, and 23 states will have two Democratic senators. These 44 GOP senators will represent 38 percent of the U.S. population, while the 46 Democratic senators will represent 55 percent. Take away Texas and Florida from the GOP column, and 40 senators will represent 23 percent of the people. Take away California, New York and Pennsylvania from the Democratic column, and 40 senators will represent 33 percent of the people. That is the inequity of representation the “wonks” speak of as minority rule.

Mr. Willick also ignored the problem at the state level. In multiple states, Democrats often win more than 50 percent of the statewide vote but are allotted fewer than half of the seats in the legislature.

James Tepe, Columbia

Jason Willick argued that the 2022 midterms proved that there is no electoral structural bias against Democrats. To reach this conclusion, he focused on how Republicans fell short in the House when many expected Republicans to gain as many as 60 seats.

However, Mr. Willick’s argument missed the point. Even if Democrats won more races than anticipated this year — likely because of terrible, extreme Republican candidates and the Supreme Court’s decision to deny a fundamental right — the decades-long conservative project to amass power and influence is working.

Conservatives are attacking every facet of our democracy to ensure minority rule: from stacking the courts with right-wing judges, to gerrymandering, to restricting the ballot-measure process and suppressing voters. Time and again, when Republicans hold power, they wield it to silence the will of the people by making it harder for a Democratic majority to actually rule. Even if Republicans didn’t win as many House seats as they hoped this year, they’ve won the presidency four times since Ronald Reagan despite winning the popular vote only twice, and they have dominated the Supreme Court for decades. And they were still able to gerrymander enough districts to win the House.

To minimize conservatives’ march toward minority rule is not only disingenuous but also detrimental to our country.

Emma Olson Sharkey, Washington

The writer is a lawyer who works for Democratic campaigns and progressive organizations and on ballot measure efforts.

