It is true that in comparison to China, Russia and Iran, our system of government is far superior, but is that really how low our bar has dropped?

Why not hold this country to a higher standard? One that reflects a true citizen-centric democracy that is truly of, for and by the people? We should compare our citizen-engagement in between elections to the recent institutional innovations of our European allies, such as the Standing Citizens Assembly of the city of Paris, French President Emmanuel Macron’s citizens’ convention on euthanasia and assisted suicide, and the German Bundestag’s permanent citizens’ chamber. The Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development refers to these efforts to inform and meaningfully include citizens in government decision-making as a deliberative wave and has recorded more than 550 government-initiated citizens’ assemblies.