Is D.C. Attorney General Karl A. Racine (D) going to charge former president Donald Trump with inciting a riot? Rep. Bennie G. Thompson (D-Miss.), the chair of the Jan. 6 House select committee, said: “We will share whatever we have with any agency that requests it.” Some of that is sworn testimony demonstrating premeditation. I would expect the maximum sentence of 10 years to be recommended because of the deaths.