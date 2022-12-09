The Dec. 6 editorial “ The future depends on chips. Is the U.S. ready? ” rightly argued that chips are critical to U.S. security readiness and global competitiveness. But it was shortsighted. The problem is not the unreliable supply of chips; it’s the increasingly tight supply of the rare metals necessary to make them.

With global consumption growing at an annual rate of 3 to 5 percent, demand for rare metals already outstrips supplies — and is projected to be five to 10 times greater by 2040 than today. Supply is limited and insecure. China controls the sector, thanks to the lack of foresight in the late 1960s and 1970s, when the transition to cleaner metal production in the West was focused more on economic reasons than on ethical ones: China was cheaper and hassle-free. Now, the United States faces a shortfall of the metals on which the future of American technology depends. This could significantly inhibit technological self-sufficiency, limit industrial competitiveness and threaten domestic scientific enterprise needed to develop the United States’ own resources, after decades of losing expertise and training in metallurgy.