Regarding the Dec. 4 editorial “Rule by decree”: The Biden administration is approaching student debt forgiveness from the wrong direction. Beneficiaries of this largesse have indicated they will spend it on things such as dining out and travel. That would make debt forgiveness an inflationary force.

A much better way to achieve the desired end result would be to put a two-year moratorium on interest. That would have most borrowers scrambling to pay down their debt, which would have a net effect of tamping down inflation.

I object to the current program because I worked full time while matriculating at a low-cost college and put myself through school entirely on my own dime.

President Biden should consider doing it this way, which would benefit all of American society.

Michael Dyer, Lancaster, Pa.

