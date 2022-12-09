Regarding the Dec. 4 editorial “Rule by decree”:
A much better way to achieve the desired end result would be to put a two-year moratorium on interest. That would have most borrowers scrambling to pay down their debt, which would have a net effect of tamping down inflation.
I object to the current program because I worked full time while matriculating at a low-cost college and put myself through school entirely on my own dime.
President Biden should consider doing it this way, which would benefit all of American society.
Michael Dyer, Lancaster, Pa.