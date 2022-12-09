Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

The Biden administration is justifiably upset about Chinese leader Xi Jinping’s state visit to Saudi Arabia this week. Combating China’s rising influence in the kingdom and throughout the Middle East will force the administration to do something it would much rather avoid: emphasize our material security interests over our moral interests.

The United States has always approached foreign policy differently than other nations because of its founding principles. It was one of the first nations in the world to explicitly dedicate themselves to ideas of democracy and human rights. While it took more than a century for the United States to really start pushing those values on other nations, it never hid its belief that American principles were human principles, applicable to all people everywhere.

The United States has also maintained a keen sense of its core material security interests. In the nation’s early days, that was to prevent European monarchies from using colonies in the Western Hemisphere to threaten U.S. territory. That’s the reasoning behind the Monroe Doctrine which stated that the United States would view any attempt by European monarchies to reestablish control over former colonies in the Western Hemisphere as a threat. It’s also why, more recently, the United States built a network of global alliances to bottle up aggressive autocracies far away from American shores.

This has always meant cooperating with undemocratic powers to some extent. The Monroe Doctrine gained its initial power because Britain’s monarchy also favored the independence of former Spanish colonies. And during the Cold War, the United States recruited allies among dictatorships to contain and defeat the Soviet Union. These regimes might have been tyrannical to their peoples, but the United States turned a blind eye so long as they were anti-communist.

Biden should view the Middle East through that historical lens. China cannot be permitted to become the dominant global power in the region, which is a global supplier of oil and natural gas. Should China usurp the United States’ influence there, it could coerce the region’s kingdoms and dictatorships to use their production of fossil fuels against the West. The United States reeled under the two Arab oil embargoes of the 1970s; it would be severely shaken by a Chinese-backed effort today.

Our allies in the region know this, which is why they are using China as a wedge against U.S. actions they oppose. Our Middle Eastern allies, for example, greatly fear Iran and do not want it to develop a nuclear weapon. They strongly oppose Biden’s ongoing pursuit of a new nuclear deal with Iran, and they know China has strong ties to Iran. For them, that’s an opening: If the Americans won’t protect them, perhaps the Chinese will — especially if they offer something the Chinese greatly desire, such as a naval base in the region or longtime contracts for oil and gas at favorable rates. Playing footsie with China gets Washington’s attention.

Some human rights activists have urged the administration to pull back from our Middle Eastern allies because of their poor human rights records. And to some extent, they have a point: Every country in the area except for Israel is either undemocratic or seriously flawed. (In fact, many activists say that Israel, despite being the lone beacon of democracy in the region, is unworthy of U.S. support because incoming prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s government will include ministers with arguably racist pasts who are hostile to Palestinian claims.) Supping with authoritarians, they argue, only diminishes our country’s standing.

This argument is especially important regarding Saudi Arabia because the de facto ruler of that kingdom, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, allegedly ordered the murder of Post journalist Jamal Khashoggi. Biden has come under heavy criticism for trying to curry favor with the prince despite the assassination.

But while it is unseemly to ignore the human rights abuses of our allies, Biden has no reasonable alternative. China does not care about human rights and will happily step into any vacuum to expand its spheres of influence. Allowing that to happen in the Middle East would hurt the United States’ push for global freedom much more than any concessions Biden might make with the region’s leaders.

Biden also surely recalls that President Jimmy Carter put moral interests over national security in 1978 when he refused to back the despotic Shah of Iran against internal dissent. That’s how the ayatollahs who run Iran came to power. They’re still there spreading mayhem throughout the region. Imagine what a Chinese puppet on the Saudi throne could do.

Freedom at home and abroad depends on the United States maintaining its globally dominant position in the face of Chinese competition. That, unfortunately, means holding our collective noses and staying engaged with rulers we would prefer to ignore.

