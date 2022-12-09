Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Shame on the Biden administration if it treats arguably its most loyal constituent group in the country — D.C. citizens — as an afterthought. But what else is there to think? D.C. Del. Eleanor Holmes Norton (D) has rightly described a “judicial vacancy crisis” in our nation’s capital. There are, Norton notes, 14 vacancies out of 62 authorized judges on D.C.'s trial court (the Superior Court) and two vacancies out of nine judges on D.C.'s appeals court (the Court of Appeals). How can a judicial system operate effectively or serve justice competently under such circumstances?

There are eight critically needed judicial nominees for local Superior Court and the D.C. Court of Appeals languishing on the Senate’s calendar — nominations that were sent to the Senate by President Biden. But White House attention appears fixed on matters beyond the shores of the Potomac, even as the Senate stares adjournment in the face. The judicial vacancy crisis demands presidential attention. Without the White House weighing in, the Senate could well leave town with the dire situation at the local D.C. courts unaddressed. Therein would lie the shame.

To the credit of the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee, chaired by Sen. Gary Peters (D-Mich.), all of Biden’s nominees for D.C. local courts during the 117th Congress have been advanced out of the committee.

In February, seven nominees were confirmed by the full Senate: five to Superior Court; two to the Court of Appeals. It wasn’t easy sailing, however. Nominations that should have been bipartisan no-brainers were stalled by Republicans who forced filibusters on every one, requiring time-consuming roll-call cloture and confirmation votes. Today, one Court of Appeals nominee, and seven Superior Court nominees are hanging in the balance, with the adjournment clock ticking.

It’s simply not fair. The city has done its part.

Of course, the city would be better served if it were authorized to make judicial appointments to the local D.C. courts without Senate confirmation. But that is not the case.

A D.C.-based Judicial Nominating Commission carefully drew from a field of talented lawyers, vetting and evaluating their integrity, professional competence, experience and all the statutory eligibility criteria. The commission recommended to the president individuals for possible nomination. And the president made his choices.

That qualified nominees are being sent to the Senate is illustrated by some of those confirmed thus far this year. They include Superior Court Judges Sean C. Staples, who had been a magistrate judge in the court’s criminal and domestic violence divisions; Kenia Seoane Lopez, also previously a magistrate judge who served earlier as an assistant attorney general in the D.C. attorney general’s office’s child support division; and Rupa Ranga Puttagunta, who had been an administrative law judge for the D.C. Rental Housing Commission and also represented indigent criminal defendants and domestic violence victims pro bono.

The D.C. judicial candidates that I helped process as a staffer with the then-Senate District of Columbia Committee during the 1970s were confirmed in the Senate by voice vote or unanimous consent. Now, and strictly for partisan reasons having little to do with the nominees’ qualifications, roll-call votes are more likely.

That said, and at this stage, there’s not much more that the District can do other than rely on the president and the Senate to work their will.

It now falls to Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer (D-N.Y.) to get the D.C. court judicial nominees confirmed before the Senate goes home.

Which is where Biden comes in, should he wish to enter the picture — as he should.

The District’s judicial vacancy crisis is real. So, too, its adverse impact on public safety and access to the courts. Only Biden can make clear that even with a crowded end-of-the-year legislative agenda, Senate confirmation of D.C. court nominees is not an afterthought, but a presidential priority. And one he should make clear to the District, as well.

