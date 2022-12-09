Ruth Marcus’s Dec. 5 op-ed on former president Donald Trump’s interest in suspending the Constitution, “ I can’t ignore Trump’s call to suspend the Constitution ,” aptly dramatized a cold and open secret: Mr. Trump is willing to cannibalize the Constitution to feed his ego. The Republican Party is willing to bite its tongue and shelve its honor for fear of upsetting the Megaphone of Mar-a-Lago.

Mr. Trump called for suspending the Constitution at the very time the Convention of States project is pressing for a second constitutional convention (permissible under Article V) to amend the Constitution. An event like that at a time like this could create a perfect hurricane of a threat to democracy, i.e., a convention cheered by a demagogue in a polarized nation inflamed by social media.