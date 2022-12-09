Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Every week, The Post runs a collection of letters of readers’ grievances — pointing out grammatical mistakes, missing coverage and inconsistencies. These letters tell us what we did wrong and, occasionally, offer praise. Here, we present this week’s Free for All letters. Sign up for a weekly roundup of thought-provoking ideas and debates ArrowRight I encourage The Post to reconsider the decision to discontinue The Washington Post’s magazine after the Dec. 25 issue. The magazine is a highlight of my family’s seven-day-a-week subscription to the paper. It always has interesting articles and perspectives, such as the great selection of photographs of Americans from all across the country showing the diversity of ages, ethnicities, genders, orientations, occupations and settings our country includes. Date Lab is always fun, and so are the Second Glance picture puzzle and the crossword puzzle.

I am saddened by the prospect of losing the magazine, even if some of its content might be moved elsewhere. I also am disheartened that the paper’s management would so peremptorily dismiss the magazine’s excellent staff of many years.

Henri Bartholomot, Falls Church

By axing The Washington Post’s magazine and unceremoniously dismissing its staff, The Post has single-handedly removed one of the great weekly pleasures of its readers. In these dispiriting times, many of us await the Sunday paper specifically for the fun it brings: the crosswords, Second Glance, Date Lab — all awaiting us in a welcoming magazine. If The Post worries about dwindling subscribers, these rare diversions should be the last features to go. Yet more evidence that The Post is totally out of touch with its readership.

Sandra Kashdan Werner, Washington

The Dec. 1 Style article “Post will stop publication of its Sunday magazine,” announcing the demise of The Washington Post’s magazine, came as neither a surprise nor a disappointment. For the past five years, the magazine has begged for a name change to “Woke Culture.” Rather than maintaining its broad appeal with a diversity of perspectives of capital city life and humor for all, the magazine’s content pushed an increasingly narrow and political/cultural agenda.

The magazine, which used to be my first read of the Sunday paper, became a throwaway insert. Happily, now trees will be saved.

Robert Wallace, Reston

We need the Style Invitational

I protest The Post’s elimination of the Style Invitational. News travels fast in the “loser community,” and this myopic move is definitely not in the paper’s best interest. It undercuts the loyalty of a national and international community of players and readers who have been Post subscribers for years, if not decades. That doesn’t include all of their family members and friends — plus a network of other subscribers — who follow the contests, look for familiar names and find wit, groans and laughter at the end of each depressing news week.

(Full disclosure: My husband is a regular contributor to the Style Invitational and has earned his share of bizarre prizes over the years, so this one is personal for our family.)

I understand the ax fell as part of the cancellation of the weekly magazine, a decision I understand. The Style Invitational, however, is appointment newspaper reading and will be greatly missed, so please reinstate the Empress and her loser-dom. They deserve it, and it can’t possibly cost The Post as much as the paper will lose in reader appreciation and engagement.

Marla Crockett, Chevy Chase

I was shocked and terribly upset to hear that the Style Invitational would be ending so soon. As a regular entrant and occasional “inker,” I looked forward every week to the opportunity to play with words and ideas just for fun. Even for folks who have never entered, it’s a beloved regular feature that adds whimsy and joy to a lot of people’s lives.

If nothing else, the fact that it’s a long-standing and highly enjoyable aspect of the paper should have merited more notice that it was being dropped. Ending the contest just barely ahead of its 30th anniversary was a particularly cruel blow, since the community would have loved to plan a proper celebration and send-off. Please reinstate the column and let us keep creating and sharing this little corner of delight — it’s needed now more than ever.

Sarah Walsh, Rockville

I’ve read The Style Invitational for years and years, but it took on a central focus in my life at the start of the pandemic. Amid the uncertainty and the isolation, the invitational provided humor, wordplay and even community in a time when we could not be together. We needed that humor. We still do. I hope The Post will reconsider the decision to end what for many of us has been much more than a feature; it has been a way of life.

Forever a loser,

Madelyn Rosenberg, Arlington

The Post’s loss

I was disappointed by the dismissal of dance critic Sarah L. Kaufman [“Washington Post lays off Pulitzer-winning dance critic amid spate of cuts,” Style, Dec. 2]. Though I turn to The Post for outstanding news coverage, that is not my sole reason for being a long-term subscriber.

Local critics bring our region to life. They excite us about our hometown. They make us want to open the newspaper, yes, the print version as well, to explore the worlds they cover in their beats — worlds that are ours to enjoy once their reviews bring them to light.

Business decisions must be made, but I question the calculus in discounting the very real value created by critics such as Kaufman. This decision was shortsighted and to The Post’s detriment.

Dennis Rabinovitz, Annandale

Please, avoid all spoilers

Regarding the Dec. 1 Style article “Whodunit? In Anthony Horowitz’s new novel, the villain may be the author.”:

Please don’t put hints about a plot point in book review headlines.

I read book and movie reviews cautiously because I don’t want to know plot points, even (I hope in this case) misleading ones.

Betsy Tyson, Austin

Was it really a great deal?

The caption for the photograph of the shoppers looking over their Bath & Body Works receipt on Black Friday stated that one of them exclaimed, “We saved $305!” [“Going on a five-day shopping spree,” Economy & Business, Nov. 30]. Neglected, however, was how much they spent to realize those “savings.”

Francine G. Hughes, Millersville

Next time, point him out

The Nov. 28 Sports article about the Spain vs. Germany World Cup match, “Germany clings to life with a draw against Spain,” highlighted Niclas Füllkrug’s role in tying the match and salvaging Germany’s hopes to advance to the next stage.

Sadly, the caption failed to identify him (No. 9) in the photograph that accompanied the article.

James McGee, Bethesda

It’s not easy being green

Unintentional comedy from the Nov. 25 news article “A billionaire’s bet on green hydrogen”:

Display quote: “He’s not waiting around for people to do what we’ve been doing, which is procrastinate for years,” John F. Kerry, U.S. climate envoy.

No, sir! He is procrastinating now!

Roger Lathbury, Alexandria

Was this detail really necessary?

Why did the Nov. 26 news article about some very scary people having dinner with our disgraced former president, “Trump dines with Nick Fuentes and Ye, leaving observers feeling uneasy,” have to mention that Nick Fuentes “grew up Catholic”? The article did not mention the religion of anyone else in the group. It was not relevant to the article. The only conclusion that can be drawn from this is that there is a blatant anti-Catholic bias at The Post.

Jerry Barrett, Chevy Chase

A mysterious masterpiece

I was quite taken by Sebastian Smee’s Nov. 27 Great Works, In Focus column about John Singer Sargent’s portrait of the Boit daughters, “John Singer Sargent’s enigmatic masterpiece, explained.”

The enigmatic lighting of the painting is clearly a nod to the Spanish painters Sargent greatly admired. Apart from the riddle of a square canvas (was Sargent anticipating Instagram?), the enigma of a possible riddle Smee mentioned has always haunted me whenever looking at this portrait.

From looking at the painting over the years, both in reproduction and at Boston’s Museum of Fine Arts, I believe Sargent is presenting his own version of the riddle of the Sphinx. Though the four daughters do not literally walk on four legs in the foreground, two in the middle ground and two in the darkly recessed background, the girls strongly suggest the stages of life from infancy to old age. The figures appear in the room so that the spatial implies the temporal. Though the youngest is not crawling on the floor, she is not yet standing. The middle daughter confidently stands alone on two feet. The oldest daughter in the background leans against an urn rather than leaning on a cane. Between the two eldest girls we see only two legs, which, combined with the urn, suggest both old age and a final resting place.

Peter Eudenbach, Norfolk

John Singer Sargent’s enigmatic masterpiece “The Daughters of Edward Darley Boit” (1882) makes perfect sense to me. The 4-year-old sits unabashedly splayed in the full light of childhood innocence; the 8-year-old, also in generous light, stands fully confident with open curiosity. Both girls are posed in the endless bright space of childhood. Contrasting that, the 12-year-old in the shadow still observes the painter, perhaps with a guarded openness, as if she and her older sister have tittered about posing for the young male artist. It is the eldest, 14, who is shielded from his gaze in profile and in shadow, perhaps realizing that she is no longer a child. I imagine her to be self-conscious, not wanting to meet his eye. Yet she is also curved against the vase, suggesting an awareness of her pending womanhood. Going deeper, one might infer that the dark absence of space in which the two eldest stand represents the coming loss of innocence, light and freedom — in fact, it’s almost prisonlike, a small upper window the only light. Whether intentional or not, Sargent has created a richly metaphorical tableau.

Lisa Szymanski, Vienna

This was a worthy sea tale — and photograph

Although the Nov. 28 Metro photograph of the restored skipjack Claud W. Somers was not taken by a Post photographer, it rivaled some of those wonderful paintings by 18th- and 19th-century artists who tried to capture the Age of Sail. Great photograph by Lynn Kellum.

Also, many thanks to Rona Kobell for her article “Racism, then tragedy, on the water.” It was a lovely account of the forgotten fate of that skipjack and her captain, Thompson Wallace, and his crew. It was a good story and well worth retelling.

T.H. Otwell, Silver Spring

Sharing a local legend

I loved John Kelly’s Dec. 1 Metro column, “Powerful bassist Johnny Castle says he’s ‘retiring’ after 5 decades,” about local bass player Johnny Castle’s retirement. I had a chance to see him play with Bill Kirchen this past summer along the waterfront in Snow Hill, Md.

I had a conversation with Castle before he went onstage. I told him one of the first times I saw him play was at RFK Stadium in 1970 at the Berlin Airlift. It was a day-long festival originally scheduled to take place in Berlin, Md., but somehow got moved to D.C. Castle told me that this skinny dude with long red hair came up to him in the dugout, which served as the dressing room. They had a bit of a chat, and later in the day, when the Allman Brothers took the stage, he realized the red-haired guy was Duane Allman.

I’ve always enjoyed Castle’s playing and fun spirit onstage with all the bands he played with.

Paul Lojewski, Berlin

Widen your book club’s horizons

Devoney Looser’s plea in her Nov. 27 Book World essay, “Please, stop looking for other Jane Austens,” was a delight that widened the conversation on female novelists, offered us much more to read and gave us a better way to do it. I can’t resist offering two more suggestions.

Aphra Behn’s fabulously saucy “Love-Letters Between a Nobleman and His Sister” (don’t worry, they’re really just in-laws; published in 1684) came near the start of the English novel. It begins as an epistolary novel, told through the characters’ letters (the done thing then), but later Behn decides “oh, the heck with it” and dives into a vivid and juicy narrator’s voice.

Emily Eden’s “The Semi-Attached Couple” (published in 1860) came after Austen and owes much to her — but not its rousing description of the hustings for Parliament in a small market town, which will still amuse any political operative.

Clay Ramsay, Silver Spring

Who asked for another Jefferson biography?

I’m not interested in reading the book “His Masterly Pen: A Biography of Jefferson the Writer” by Fred Kaplan and wish I hadn’t read the Nov. 27 Book World review, “Mythmaking and rationalization in Thomas Jefferson’s writings.” The best source of information on Thomas Jefferson is Dumas Malone’s biography. His extensive research, attention to detail and liberal use of actual quotes from Jefferson and his contemporaries show the third president’s life was filled with failures and disagreements with colleagues and friends, but he was not resentful or filled with hate. He didn’t have time for that. His life was committed to hard work and public service.

Scott Lis, Herndon

