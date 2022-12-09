Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Germany is in shock. On Wednesday, 3,000 police officers conducted an unprecedented nationwide raid on a far-right terrorist organization, arresting 25 in what authorities have described as a plan to overthrow the government. While the immediate danger to democracy seems to have been averted, the list of suspects makes for troubling reading.

The accused include several former members of the Bundeswehr, Germany’s military, as well as one active member of the elite Special Forces Command (KSK). In fact, “the focus of the recruitment efforts of the organization were mainly members of the Bundeswehr and police,” the German attorney general stated.

Extremist cells within Germany’s armed forces have long been a problem. This latest scandal clearly shows the need for a root-and-branch investigation of the military. Such a review needs to go further than merely identifying and eradicating existing pockets of antidemocratic attitudes. It should also tackle more difficult questions — such as why some soldiers are evidently willing to turn on the state they have sworn to protect, and why they would gravitate to the Bundeswehr in the first place. The effort could start by addressing the deep rift between German society and the military.

We still lack many details about those participating in the alleged conspiracy. Among the men and women arrested is a 69-year-old former paratroop commander named as Rüdiger von P., who is said to be one of the ringleaders of the terrorist cell and in charge of its military wing. He was forced to leave the Bundeswehr early when it was found that he had stolen weapons from old stock left over from the communist-era East German army.

Another alleged member, 63-year old Maximilian Eder, had once been a senior field officer in the Bundeswehr. He sent a video to his friends and former comrades a couple of weeks ago, ominously threatening that “the next few weeks will bring a whole lot of upheaval” and that he hoped “very much that it happens before Christmas 2022.”

Both men and their associates stand accused of approaching Bundeswehr compounds across the country in an attempt to recruit additional military personnel for their organization as well as to scout out suitable housing for a network of paramilitary groups. The attorney general said Rüdiger von P. planned to set up a system of “homeland protection squads.”

The idea that elements of the Bundeswehr are susceptible to far-right ideologies is in itself nothing new. Stories of political extremism in their ranks have emerged several times in the past few years, particularly within the KSK, which had to be partially disbanded for its “toxic” culture in 2020.

Yet this week’s raid adds a completely new element to the story — specifically, the collaboration of former and current Bundeswehr personnel with terrorist organizations. In a country where access to firearms is tightly controlled, staging an armed coup requires the cooperation of people who can procure weapons and know how to use them. On “Day X,” when the group planned to launch its coup d’état, it would have fallen to the military members of the group to storm the parliament building and hold it.

It is this aspect that makes an aspiring terrorist organization into something more than a ramshackle collection of conspiracy theorists. German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier spoke of a “new level” of threat. Marie-Agnes Strack-Zimmermann, who chairs the defense committee in parliament, declared that the authorities have to “dry out this brown soup” — an allusion to the uniforms of Nazi paramilitary movements in the 1920s and 1930s.

But that’s easier said than done. Any attempts to get to the bottom of the problem will need to address German society’s deeply conflicted attitude toward the military. Due largely to Germany’s fraught past, today’s soldiers are sometimes regarded with disrespect or outright suspicion. Politicians often appear reluctant to view the army as anything more than a “necessary evil.” Those who die in conflicts are described as “victims,” not “heroes.” Military celebrations meet with controversy or neglect. Many soldiers hesitate to wear their uniforms in public for fear of being verbally or physically attacked.

Germany’s reluctance to embrace its military is understandable, given its history. But holding the Bundeswehr at arm’s length risks detaching it from society and politics, potentially breeding an us-against-them mentality. Germans are proud of the “parliamentary army” — answering solely to elected representatives — that they have created. But even if it’s civilians who are setting the rules, they don’t tend to appreciate the armed forces enough.

The war in Ukraine has rightly been recognized by some observers as a chance to change the relationship between the Bundeswehr and society for the better. An active military force that serves with dignity and recognition is a necessary feature of any functioning democracy — a reality that Germans are only beginning to acknowledge after decades of taking the soldiers for granted.

But the discovery that disaffected soldiers might have turned against the state they have sworn to protect is a timely reminder that a lot more must be done. As in any other modern democracy, Germany’s government must be able to rely on the armed forces — and they on it.

