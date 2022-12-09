Gift Article Share

This week, I’ve been in D.C., staying with a friend. On Tuesday, we were watching the Georgia runoff race between Democratic Sen. Raphael G. Warnock and his Trumpist GOP challenger, Herschel Walker, and for a while, the candidates’ votes looked quite close. Sign up for a weekly roundup of thought-provoking ideas and debates ArrowRight I’ve written before that the fact that Walker was even a contender was an indicator of how much the United States, and conservatives in general, love to prop up Black men who fulfill basically every negative, racist stereotype. The former National Football League star faced multiple allegations of domestic violence, was embroiled in an abortion scandal and habitually just said really, really dumb stuff.

After Warnock’s narrow victory, I saw this tweet from Don Calloway, and it is spot on.

Nominating Herschel Walker is maybe the greatest insult to Black voters in American history. Georgia Republicans picked a Black person with name recognition off the shelf as a response to Raphael Warnock being Black. Nothing more. They may as well have picked Flava Flav. — doncalloway (@dcstl) December 7, 2022

Trumpism might have taken a blow in Georgia. But the GOP’s racist tokenism — specifically, its elevation of Black men who habitually say ignorant things — remains as blatant as ever.

I mean, remember Herman Cain? The Georgia businessman was a presidential candidate as a would-be Republican challenger to President Barack Obama in the 2012 election. While campaigning, he claimed he would take radical steps to secure the border with Mexico: “We’re going to have a real fence. Twenty feet high with barbed wire. Electrified,” he told supporters. “With a sign on the other side that says, ‘It can kill you!’” (He later claimed this was a “joke.”) Cain notably couldn’t answer basic questions on foreign policy and regularly called U.S. Muslims extremists. Like Walker, he faced allegations of sexual impropriety, specifically harassment.

And then, of course, Ben Carson. Sure, the man was a respected surgeon. But his GOP presidential run, too, was marked by his seemingly endless capacity for stupidity. He said that poverty is “a state of mind,” that the biblical Joseph built the Egyptian pyramids. He had a personal plan in case he were ever in an active-shooter situation: “Not only would I probably not cooperate with him, I would not just stand there and let him shoot me. I would say: ‘Hey, guys, everybody attack him! He may shoot me but he can’t get us all.’ ” (My head hurts just writing that.) Carson also went around claiming he was a violent man in his youth, something reporters could not corroborate.

Carson made it into the Trump administration anyway.

As for Walker: This won’t be the last time the GOP raises up a Black man who lies, says dumb things, and has a history of sexual misconduct and violence, when the candidate on the opposing side is a liberal Black man with a squeaky-clean public persona who generally projects preparedness, intelligence and savvy. Georgia dodged the Walker bullet, but that he came so close to winning is proof positive that the Republican Party is nowhere near done making the Dumb-Black-Guy political play.

