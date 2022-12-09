Professional scribblers need to look beyond the immediate news of leadership changes in the Congress, a.k.a. the trees, and see the forest standing in plain sight. Earth to congressional leadership, left, right and center: The only way Congress will get off dead centre (a railroad term for a wheel that can’t move because all the energy in the world can’t make a train wheel turn when it sits on the wheel’s dead centre) is for a minority third party to hold the balance of power, thereby causing the two non-cooperating major parties to come to them to effect compromises that the two major parties of necessity can live with. Which, when you think about it, is supposed to be the essence of politics. This is the No. 1 issue facing Congress and the American people.