Barry Svrluga rightly suggested in his Dec. 6 Sports column, “Another longtime Nationals star gets a big deal elsewhere. When will it end?,” that at some point it’s just too much for fans of the Washington Nationals to see all of their best former players in starring roles playing for the team’s competitors.
The Lerner family made tons of money being astute “players” in real estate. Properties are fungible. The Lerners brought that same “acumen” to baseball. Trea Turner, Juan Soto and Bryce Harper want too much, and, hey, properties are fungible, so we’ll get a cheaper comparable. But real estate skills and acumen don’t translate well at all to a different game.
Alan Larsen, Arlington