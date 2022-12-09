The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness

Opinion The Lerners’ real estate skills don’t translate to baseball

December 9, 2022 at 2:22 p.m. EST
San Diego's Juan Soto (22) slides home on a fifth-inning double during an Aug. 12 game against his former team, the Washington Nationals, at Nationals Park in D.C. (John McDonnell/The Washington Post)

Barry Svrluga rightly suggested in his Dec. 6 Sports column, “Another longtime Nationals star gets a big deal elsewhere. When will it end?,” that at some point it’s just too much for fans of the Washington Nationals to see all of their best former players in starring roles playing for the team’s competitors.

The Lerner family made tons of money being astute “players” in real estate. Properties are fungible. The Lerners brought that same “acumen” to baseball. Trea Turner, Juan Soto and Bryce Harper want too much, and, hey, properties are fungible, so we’ll get a cheaper comparable. But real estate skills and acumen don’t translate well at all to a different game.

Alan Larsen, Arlington

