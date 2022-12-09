The Supreme Court decided the 2000 presidential election . This year, through unsigned opinions overturning lower-court rulings, rulings that had barred extreme gerrymandering of several congressional districts by Republican legislatures, the Supreme Court in effect may have determined which party has control of the House of Representatives for 2023-2025. Through the independent state legislature theory , the Supreme Court could give often extremely gerrymandered state legislatures unchecked power to influence the outcomes of elections. If a majority of the court rules in favor of this theory, it would make a mockery of supposed concern for original intent and defy all precedent in this matter.

At the time our Constitution was written, states were adding limits to the powers of state legislatures that were interested in limiting governmental power through checks and balances. State legislatures are the creations of state constitutions, so it is quite illogical to then judge that the judiciary, with the role of interpreting the state constitution, has no power to do so. A ruling in favor of this extreme theory would belie any pretense of neutrality and manifest a court majority willing to do anything to reach a conclusion favoring its political ideology.