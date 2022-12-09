Regarding Karen Tumulty’s Dec. 5 op-ed, “North Carolina’s dubious constitutional theory could undermine elections”:
At the time our Constitution was written, states were adding limits to the powers of state legislatures that were interested in limiting governmental power through checks and balances. State legislatures are the creations of state constitutions, so it is quite illogical to then judge that the judiciary, with the role of interpreting the state constitution, has no power to do so. A ruling in favor of this extreme theory would belie any pretense of neutrality and manifest a court majority willing to do anything to reach a conclusion favoring its political ideology.
It is an embarrassment to the Supreme Court that Moore v. Harper is even being considered. It would be much more embarrassing, and a serious threat to U.S. democracy, if the court enacts the independent state legislature theory.
David H. Nikkel, Fayetteville, N.C.