I applaud the Dec. 1 editorial “Close the measles vaccine gap now,” which highlighted the importance of vaccinations in response to the measles outbreak in unvaccinated children in Ohio. Vaccines are among the most effective means of preventing infectious diseases. March of Dimes has a proud, 84-year history of supporting vaccines from the polio epidemic to the coronavirus pandemic. Our Mom & Baby Mobile Health Centers provide routine vaccinations and other prenatal and postnatal services to thousands of pregnant women and children across the country, including in D.C. Wards 7 and 8 and Prince George’s County. Pregnant women are at risk for more-severe complications if they get the measles, and they are at increased risk for preterm birth.