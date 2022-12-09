The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness

December 9, 2022 at 2:20 p.m. EST
Supporters of web designer Lorie Smith and counterprotesters demonstrate Dec. 5 in front of the Supreme Court building in D.C. (Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

Regarding the Dec. 6 front-page article “Justices hold testy debate on free speech”:

Although the plaintiff’s argument in 303 Creative LLC v. Elenis, the challenge by a website developer to a Colorado law barring discrimination based on sexual orientation, is based on freedom of speech, at the heart of the dispute is the question of how much protection the First Amendment gives to religiously motivated conduct rather than religious beliefs and rituals.

If we impose a very high burden on the government to justify regulating any act (or refusal to act) that someone claims is religiously motivated, we have defined “religious liberty” far more broadly than the Founding Fathers had in mind. Thomas Jefferson and James Madison were concerned about government hostility toward particular religions. It would not have occurred to them to say that religious liberty encompasses the right to refuse to comply with a neutral state law that has nothing to do with religion.

In a 1990 decision, Employment Division v. Smith, Justice Antonin Scalia warned about the danger of applying a demanding “compelling interest” test to regulate any conduct someone claims is religiously motivated. He wrote, “Any society adopting such a system would be courting anarchy, but that danger increases in direct proportion to the society’s diversity of religious beliefs, and its determination to coerce or suppress none of them.” Defining religious liberty so broadly that the government cannot regulate a website developer opens the door to a wide range of conduct most people find objectionable, including discrimination based not only on sexual orientation but gender and race as well.

Edward Correia, Bethesda

