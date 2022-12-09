Although the plaintiff’s argument in 303 Creative LLC v. Elenis , the challenge by a website developer to a Colorado law barring discrimination based on sexual orientation, is based on freedom of speech, at the heart of the dispute is the question of how much protection the First Amendment gives to religiously motivated conduct rather than religious beliefs and rituals.

If we impose a very high burden on the government to justify regulating any act (or refusal to act) that someone claims is religiously motivated, we have defined “religious liberty” far more broadly than the Founding Fathers had in mind. Thomas Jefferson and James Madison were concerned about government hostility toward particular religions. It would not have occurred to them to say that religious liberty encompasses the right to refuse to comply with a neutral state law that has nothing to do with religion.