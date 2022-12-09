Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

A president, invoking broad emergency powers after legislative efforts fail, adopts a program that will cost billions. The administration then argues that its action isn’t subject to court review. Sounds Trumpy, no? Sign up for a weekly roundup of thought-provoking ideas and debates ArrowRight It is, actually. Back in 2019, Donald Trump demanded that Congress appropriate nearly $6 billion to build his border wall. When lawmakers coughed up only about $1.4 billion for pedestrian fencing, Trump invoked his emergency powers to declare that “a national emergency exists at the southern border” and said he was diverting $3.6 billion from other military construction projects to build the wall.

A federal appeals court decreed that move violated the constitutional separation of powers. “Particularly in the context of this case, where Congress declined to fund the very projects at issue and attempted to terminate the declaration of a national emergency (twice), we cannot interpret the statute to give the executive branch unfettered discretion to divert funds to any land it deems under military jurisdiction,” the court wrote.

Democratic lawmakers cheered. “These decisions uphold our Founders’ vision for our democracy: three co-equal branches of government with an executive branch that is subject to the laws passed by Congress,” said House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.).

Now the White House is in Democratic hands, and what once looked Trumpy is turning out to be, well, Bidenesque — except with a price tag 100 times larger than Trump’s. In August, citing its powers under the emergency presented by the pandemic, the administration announced plans to forgive up to $20,000 in student loan debt; the Congressional Budget Office has estimated that the loan forgiveness would cost the Treasury $400 billion.

Last week, the Supreme Court rebuffed the Biden administration’s bid to let the program proceed. Instead, it agreed to hear the case on an accelerated schedule, in February. Whatever you think about student loan forgiveness — and there are serious doubts about its wisdom — you should be glad it’s getting this scrutiny.

There are two difficult questions of law and policy embedded in the case, Biden v. Nebraska: one about the scope of presidential emergency authority; the other about who has legal standing to challenge presidential actions. Both matter.

During the pandemic, both the Trump and Biden administrations paused the requirement to repay federally held student loans; that move alone has cost the government more than $100 billion. In August, the Biden administration said loan repayments would resume. But, citing the continued economic toll of the pandemic, it instituted a forgiveness plan of up to $10,000 in debt for those borrowers with incomes up to $125,000 and up to $20,000 for Pell Grant recipients.

As authority for this action, the Biden team cited the Heroes Act, first passed in the aftermath of the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks; the original idea was to make sure service members didn’t end up defaulting on their student loans while serving their country.

The law gives the Education Department authority to “waive or modify any statutory or regulatory provision” involving student loans “as the Secretary deems necessary in connection with a war or other military operation or national emergency” — including to protect borrowers against being “placed in a worse position financially in relation to that financial assistance.”

The administration says its plan “falls squarely within the plain text of the Secretary’s statutory authority. Indeed, the entire purpose of the HEROES Act is to authorize the Secretary to grant student-loan-related relief to at-risk borrowers because of a national emergency — precisely what the Secretary did here.”

The six states challenging the administration’s effort say relying on the pandemic “is a pretext to mask the President’s true goal of fulfilling his campaign promise to erase student-loan debt.” The law’s purpose, they argue, “is to keep certain borrowers from falling into a worse position financially in relation to their student loans. Yet the Secretary uses it here to place tens of millions of borrowers in a better position by cancelling their loans en masse. The Act does not allow the Secretary to effectively transform federal student loans into grants.”

Notably, among those who once agreed is Pelosi. “People think that the President of the United States has the power for debt forgiveness,” she said in 2021. “He does not. He can postpone. He can delay. But he does not have that power. That has to be an act of Congress.”

Maybe that’s right; maybe it’s wrong. Certainly, there’s a distinction between redirecting funds that Congress has already appropriated, as Trump did in the case of the wall, and implementing a policy change that, because of the large sums involved in the student loan program, has enormous financial consequences.

Still, this presents an important question about administrations of both parties and their increasing reliance on emergency authorities to sidestep Congress and implement policy changes. Liberals who warned about autocratic tendencies when Trump invoked such powers ought to be just as concerned now, even if the policy is more to their liking.

Which gets to the even thornier issue in the case: Who, if anyone, has standing to challenge the White House action? Federal courts aren’t supposed to issue advisory opinions; the Constitution gives them the authority to decide “cases” or “controversies.” What this means is that a party bringing a case must show a “concrete” injury caused by the challenged action.

The paradox of the loan forgiveness case is that while many individuals benefit from the program and while its costs are enormous, it is difficult for any plaintiff to show the kind of particularized injury required to sue. The courts have limited the ability of individual taxpayers or even lawmakers to bring such cases. That more or less leaves states, which the Supreme Court has said are “entitled to special solicitude” in deciding whether they have standing.

In this case, the states argue that, among other things, Missouri has standing because a state-created nonprofit, MOHELA, services loans from borrowers in all 50 states. MOHELA, the states argue, stands to lose money as a result of the loan forgiveness program, which would harm Missouri directly by depriving it of revenue that MOHELA is supposed to pay into a fund to support public colleges in the state.

This potential harm, the Biden administration contends in response, is too tangential and speculative to confer standing, despite a ruling by the federal appeals court letting the states proceed. “If the Eighth Circuit’s contrary theory were taken to its logical conclusion,” Solicitor General Elizabeth B. Prelogar told the court, “banks could sue anyone who causes financial harm to their borrowers, credit-card companies could sue anyone who causes financial harm to their customers, and governments could sue anyone who causes financial harm to taxpayers.”

That seems right as a question of law — and standing isn’t an issue on which the administration or a court can choose to look the other way. It has to be present for the case to proceed. But this hurdle is problematic as a matter of policy.

How can it be that a president has unreviewable power to effectively spend $400 billion — and maybe more — without the legality of his action being subject to challenge? Maybe the administration is correct about its interpretation of the Heroes Act, but somebody other than the administration ought to be able to make that determination. This is what courts are for, and what the rule of law is about.

The matter of state standing has gotten out of hand in recent years, as states have raced to courts to challenge administration policies with which they disagree, often manipulating where they file suit to have the case heard by a sympathetic judge.

In a case heard last week by the Supreme Court, Texas challenged the Biden administration’s enforcement priorities about which undocumented immigrants to deport. Its injury, Texas claimed, was that a greater number of undocumented immigrants in the state would cause it to incur greater costs.

As Prelogar told the justices in that case, “That theory has no limiting principle … Federal courts should not now be transformed into open forums for each and every policy dispute between the states and the national government.”

That’s true, but it is also unsatisfying, especially in a case such as the loan forgiveness program where the impact on the federal treasury is so large and the authority so untested.

Claiming unreviewable executive authority to act in emergency situations is a dangerous impulse — no matter the president; no matter the party; no matter, even, how wise or well-intended the policy.

