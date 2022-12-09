Opinion

Have you noticed the Brazilian players dancing during the World Cup? In Brazil’s 4-1 victory over South Korea, even their coach joined in. The drawings on this page teach one of Brazil’s dance moves step by step — so now you can join in, too. But there’s a backstory.

Singing and dancing are big parts of Brazilian culture, and they’re also in the soul of the beautiful game. But in this World Cup, the Brazilian players’ dancing has an inspiring additional layer: It’s a statement against racism.

Let’s go. Right hand up. Left hand up. Chest forward. Hug yourself. Let’s go. Right hand up. Left hand up. Chest forward. Hug yourself. Let’s go. Right hand up. Left hand up. Chest forward. Hug yourself.

Latin America and Africa are home to many of the most celebrated soccer players in history. For decades, players from countries such as Brazil, Colombia, Ecuador, Ghana, Cameroon and Senegal, to list a few, have brought the joy of dance to how they play and celebrate goals.

But they have endured racism for just as long, on and off the pitch. All the while, major European leagues and FIFA have mostly let the insults fly by.

Roll hands up. Hands up. Head down. Roll those hands. Roll hands up. Hands up. Head down. Roll those hands. Roll hands up. Hands up. Head down. Roll those hands.

Two recent examples: In September, a Spanish agent said that Real Madrid star Vinícius Júnior, one of Brazil’s top players, should stop dancing like a “monkey.” Days later, opposing Atlético de Madrid fans chanted “Vinícius is a monkey” in a stadium. Former and current stars, including greats Pelé and Neymar, urged Vinícius to keep on scoring — and dancing — in response.

Come back up. Hips back. Hips up. Come back up. Hips back. Hips up. Come back up. Hips back. Hips up.

A week later, it happened again: Brazilian players had a banana thrown at them as they celebrated a goal in the team’s final match before the World Cup, a friendly game against Tunisia in Paris. No one was immediately punished — as usual — though FIFA said it would investigate.

Pundits will say racism has nothing to do with it — that Brazil’s dancing is simply disrespectful to its opponents. But players all over the world, including Europeans, celebrate by raising their fists, puffing their chests and running roaring to the crowds. Nobody says any of that is offensive. What’s the difference, if not a cultural one?

(And by the way, it’s okay for men to move their hips when they are happy about something. It feels good!)

Roll forward. Roll back up. Hips back. Hips up. Roll forward. Roll back up. Hips back. Hips up. Roll forward. Roll back up. Hips back. Hips up.

Brazilian players have always danced for joy — but now their dancing is something more. It’s a way to show pride in how they look and who they are.

Major soccer organizations frequently condemn racism and have applied fines and held games at empty stadiums in some cases of fan misbehavior. But the punishment is inconsistent and needs to be tougher. FIFA could instruct referees to stop games until offenders are identified and escorted out. Fines should be bigger. Teams could lose points or be eliminated from competitions. Such serious consequences could encourage the fans themselves to point out the bad apples.

Beautiful! One more time. Beautiful! One more time. Beautiful! One more time.

How much longer will it take for FIFA to prove that it really won’t tolerate racism? While we wait, Brazilians dance. And, if you follow these step-by-step drawings, you’ll soon be moving like a Brazilian, too.

Below is a video, and here’s a soundtrack. Anyone can do this one:

