In a surprising pivot, China, under leader Xi Jinping, has abruptly dropped the “zero covid” policy that it described as unshakable just a few weeks ago. The new approach, unveiled on Wednesday, is sensible if overdue, putting more responsibility on individuals and easing coercive control measures. However, the rapid change might also unleash a wave of infections for which China is ill-prepared.

For nearly three years, China’s leaders insisted that they had a superior policy to protect people by attempting to stamp out every infection, imposing massive lockdowns on whole blocks and cities, forcing the sick into collective quarantines and demanding constant nucleic acid or PCR testing for access to a supermarket or a park. The rigid enforcement under Mr. Xi reflected his own style of maximalist power and control.

A major force behind his shift was the deepening harm to China’s economy from lockdowns that paralyzed manufacturing, infuriated workers and drained local coffers. The recent unrest at the Foxconn plant assembling Apple iPhones was a telling sign of possible trouble to come. Another factor was the widespread surge of public protest of the draconian restrictions that took place at the end of November. We can only speculate about how seriously China’s leaders took these protests — they normally do not tolerate outspoken criticism at any time — but their change of course is telling. It might also reflect the influence of a technocratic contingent among China’s leaders, or simply a raw political survival instinct. Either way, the implacable dictatorship, which rarely admits error, did indeed flex.

When China announced modest tweaks to the policy on Nov. 11, it was still insisting on the validity of zero covid. But in the 10 measures announced by the State Council on Wednesday, the words “zero covid” do not even appear. The about-face includes dropping the ubiquitous PCR tests that determined whether citizens could move about. Instead of corralling people into mass quarantine centers, the new approach emphasizes allowing them to recover at home if they are sick, and voluntarily go to centralized isolation. The policy urges local officials to abandon the one-size-fits-all approach of zero covid, and strive to return to normal conditions.

Another new imperative set out by the government is accelerating covid vaccination of the elderly, who are under-innoculated. While urgent and extremely important, it will be difficult to achieve because of vaccine hesitancy among older citizens. China would be wise to reach beyond its own vaccines and consider ordering several hundred million doses of the more efficacious mRNA vaccines from Moderna and Pfizer.

The big risk: China is likely to be making the turn too quickly and is opening itself to a tidal wave of omicron infections. Airfinity, a London-based health analytics firm, estimated that lifting zero covid could result in between 1.3 million and 2.1 million deaths in China over 83 days, based on modeling from Hong Kong’s outbreak earlier this year. China lacks the ICU beds and medical staff to cope with such a flood. China is finally facing reality, but could have a rough season ahead.

