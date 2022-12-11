In the case of Lorie Smith’s website design business and her protest that she cannot be compelled to apply her artistic sentiments to celebrate same-sex marriage because it is against her religious convictions, the Supreme Court justices are proposing hypotheticals to explore the issue.

Justice Samuel A. Alito Jr. misconstrued a hypothetical posed by Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson. Justice Jackson first proposed a mall-Santa photography business that provided sepia-toned nostalgic photos of White Santas and White children from a “certain era” (presumably Jim Crow). Justice Alito then modified that example into a case of individual prejudice, referring to “the Santa in the mall who doesn’t want his picture taken with Black children.” Justice Alito then made a comparison that included two examples of racial prejudice: a Black Santa confronted with a child in a Ku Klux Klan robe, and a White Santa who didn’t want a Black child in his lap. Justice Alito’s counterexample clearly demonstrates that either his legal mind is a blunt tool or that his sensibilities include acceptance, even approval, of racial prejudice. What other possibilities can exist?