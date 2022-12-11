Rigorous congressional oversight of the executive branch is a vital check and balance in America’s constitutional order. By winning the House majority, Republicans will gain the prerogative next month to issue subpoenas, schedule depositions and convene hearings.
Mr. McCarthy’s plan to appoint Rep. Mike Gallagher (R-Wis.) to chair a new select committee on competing with China is also a solid choice. Mr. Gallagher’s committee plans to probe Beijing’s acquisition of agricultural land in the United States, the failure to stop the flow of fentanyl into this country and the question of Chinese influence in U.S. academic institutions.
Unfortunately, Mr. McCarthy’s majority also promises to chase subjects that have the potential to slide into less constructive spaces. Near the top of the list are the finances of the president’s son, Hunter Biden, a subject more in the purview of a federal grand jury in Delaware. Other listed priorities include scrutinizing the executive branch for the “removal of gender-identifying words in agency regulations,” as well as probing the Education Department’s “attempt to erase scientific definitions of gender.”
There are other items on Mr. McCarthy’s list that cast doubt on the seriousness of the incoming majority. A nod to “election integrity” raises the prospect that the party will continue to peddle lies about the 2020 election. Mr. McCarthy says Republicans will “determine whether to begin an impeachment inquiry” against Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, which sounds more like a political grudge match than an effort aimed at securing the southern border.
Of greatest concern, perhaps, is Mr. McCarthy’s pledge to go after the Justice Department and FBI in what’s plainly payback for ongoing probes into former president Donald Trump. “House Republicans will investigate the investigators,” said Mr. McCarthy. If there is any lesson that the GOP should have taken from the results of the midterm election, it is that — at a time when the nation faces a host of challenges — Americans want seriousness from their leaders. The House’s new Republican majority, narrow as it is, should not squander an opportunity to deliver what voters have demanded.
Editorials represent the views of The Post as an institution, as determined through debate among members of the Editorial Board, based in the Opinions section and separate from the newsroom.
Members of the Editorial Board and areas of focus: Opinion Editor David Shipley; Deputy Opinion Editor Karen Tumulty; Associate Opinion Editor Stephen Stromberg (national politics and policy, legal affairs, energy, the environment, health care); Associate Editor Jonathan Capehart (national politics); Lee Hockstader (immigration; issues affecting Virginia and Maryland); David E. Hoffman (global public health); James Hohmann (domestic policy and electoral politics, including the White House, Congress and governors); Charles Lane (foreign affairs, national security, international economics); Heather Long (economics); Associate Editor Ruth Marcus; and Molly Roberts (technology and society).