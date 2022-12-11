House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.), maneuvering to lock down needed votes from his right flank to become speaker, has unveiled a list of oversight priorities — some of which are appropriate. Mr. McCarthy is correct that “House Republicans perhaps have no higher responsibility than to investigate the withdrawal” of U.S. troops from Afghanistan and to assure that U.S. citizens and allies who remain behind are not forgotten. It’s also sensible for Republicans to scrutinize the trillions spent on covid-related relief. It was urgent to distribute that money quickly, but it’s proper now for lawmakers to look at how effectively those funds were spent. Mr. McCarthy is also right to promise that House Republicans will investigate the true origins of covid-19. The focus here should be on piercing the Chinese government’s ongoing coverup, not a partisan vendetta against public health officials who were doing their best with the information they had at the time to keep the nation safe.