Heather Long’s Dec. 5 op-ed on a potential “soft landing” of the economy, "'Soft landing’ is a terrible name for what’s coming,” was right on target. As she indicated, timing is everything. Some sectors — such as real estate and parts of manufacturing — already might be in recession. But as long as consumer spending keeps chugging along, albeit at a slower pace, and wages keep rising for a while longer, the aggregate result might be muted. But for how long is the question.
Most folks probably think or believe that the yes/no recession question is like flipping a switch; the reality is much more complex, made so by the different leads and lags by sector. As Federal Reserve Chair Jerome H. Powell has repeatedly said, we are not likely to finish 2023 without some pain. But how much? Place your bets.
Bruce D. Phillips, Fairfax
The writer is a former director of economic research at the Small Business Administration.