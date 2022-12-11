Heather Long’s Dec. 5 op-ed on a potential “soft landing” of the economy, "'Soft landing’ is a terrible name for what’s coming,” was right on target. As she indicated, timing is everything. Some sectors — such as real estate and parts of manufacturing — already might be in recession. But as long as consumer spending keeps chugging along, albeit at a slower pace, and wages keep rising for a while longer, the aggregate result might be muted. But for how long is the question.