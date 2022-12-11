Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Kudos to Marc A. Thiessen for having the courage to spell it out in his Dec. 7 op-ed, “Trump is spinning out of control”: Former president Donald Trump might have been a divisive hatemonger, a shameless liar and an enemy of democratic systems, but it was only recently, when he attacked his conservative Supreme Court “with just a few bizarre social media posts,” that he finally tarnished his legacy.

At least we now know where everyone stands.

David Apatoff, McLean

Welcome, Marc A. Thiessen, however belatedly, to the fold of thinking liberals, moderates and conservatives who have always understood how unfit for office former president Donald Trump is. You can’t just “mute” him on TV and focus on his policies. His disgraceful rhetoric and conduct are by themselves dangerous and disqualifying.

But let’s look at just one of his supposed accomplishments: exiting the Iran nuclear deal. Suppose we were still in it. Iran would be selling its oil on world markets, making Europe less dependent on Russian supplies. Russian oil could be boycotted, compromising Russia’s ability to pursue the Ukraine war. Iran could be threatened with new sanctions if it sold missiles to Russia, as it is doing.

I have no sympathy for the Iranian regime, but who’s the greater threat: Iran with its nuclear capabilities dismantled or Russia?

Stephen Benko, Southport, Conn.

