I’d like to be sympathetic for Shirlene Obuobi’s difficulties as described in her Dec. 6 Health & Science essay, “Here’s why it seems like your doctor doesn’t care about you,” but all of my sympathy must go to her patients.
Dr. Obuobi said she is not coping well with her job demands — another sign she might want to rethink. She said she entered the medical field out of a desire to help others and chose her specialty because of its largely technical focus and promise of shorter hours. It seems she is achieving none of these.
Susan Clark Behnke, Alexandria