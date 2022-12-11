The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness

Opinion Approaching patients with a negative attitude can affect outcomes

December 11, 2022 at 1:41 p.m. EST
I’d like to be sympathetic for Shirlene Obuobi’s difficulties as described in her Dec. 6 Health & Science essay, “Here’s why it seems like your doctor doesn’t care about you,” but all of my sympathy must go to her patients.

Brushing off their real-life worries about getting to and paying for care will not earn her the compliance she needs for her care to be effective. Labeling her team “Team D for Doom” shows insensitivity and a lack of compassion. Approaching patients with such a negative attitude can affect their outcomes. Equating a doctor’s “minimizing or dismissing symptoms” along with a “brusque and paternalistic approach” as more efficient is not just frightening but a potential basis of legal action down the line. Regarding her complaints about long hours and missing family time: Didn’t medical training give her a clue?

Dr. Obuobi said she is not coping well with her job demands — another sign she might want to rethink. She said she entered the medical field out of a desire to help others and chose her specialty because of its largely technical focus and promise of shorter hours. It seems she is achieving none of these.

Susan Clark Behnke, Alexandria

