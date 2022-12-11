I’d like to be sympathetic for Shirlene Obuobi’s difficulties as described in her Dec. 6 Health & Science essay, “ Here’s why it seems like your doctor doesn’t care about you ,” but all of my sympathy must go to her patients.

Brushing off their real-life worries about getting to and paying for care will not earn her the compliance she needs for her care to be effective. Labeling her team “Team D for Doom” shows insensitivity and a lack of compassion. Approaching patients with such a negative attitude can affect their outcomes. Equating a doctor’s “minimizing or dismissing symptoms” along with a “brusque and paternalistic approach” as more efficient is not just frightening but a potential basis of legal action down the line. Regarding her complaints about long hours and missing family time: Didn’t medical training give her a clue?