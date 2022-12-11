Mr. Goldhill asked why competition doesn’t bring U.S. health-care prices down. He blamed the insurance industry for the fact that hospitals and doctors “avoid competing on price.” Instead, he advocated that, except for a separate “safety-net function that insurance provides,” a “consumer economy could drive [price] competition” in the health-care system. Really? As “patient-consumers,” we first ask several providers how much they would charge for some treatment. Never mind that, as patients, we are often under stress or sometimes in an emergency situation. Most of us are also incapable of judging the quality of alternative treatments recommended. Similarly, how would “hospitals compete on price for patients”? None of this is possible without insurance. The almost 10 percent of Americans without health insurance are definitely not being wooed by health-care providers. But here again, our problem is a for-profit insurance industry that is spectacularly complex and inefficient, with more than 1 million people employed, requiring mountains of paperwork from providers as well.