After widespread voter repudiation of radical GOP positions in the midterm elections, Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin (R) is reaching toward the center — except when it comes to the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative, which he still insists the commonwealth should abandon. Sign up for a weekly roundup of thought-provoking ideas and debates ArrowRight In last year’s campaign, Mr. Youngkin “leaned into K-12 culture wars that were roiling the Loudoun County School Board,” The Post reported on Nov. 11. A week later, Mr. Youngkin acknowledged “omissions and mistakes” by the state Board of Education, which he controls, regarding how race relations would be taught. Now he’s changing his position on tax cuts.

On Dec. 7, the state Air Pollution Control Board, which he also controls, met to act on his unlawful idea to end Virginia’s participation in the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative. Through the coalition’s innovative cap-and-trade auction system, electric power plants are switching from dirty coal and natural gas to clean, renewable power.

Auctions have generated $452 million for Virginia, with 50 percent going to low-income energy efficiency and weatherization programs and 45 percent to the Community Flood Preparedness Fund.

Pulling out of the initiative would strip critical funding that local governments need as they wrestle with rising seas, flooding and extreme heat that are the byproducts of a warming climate.

It’s time for the governor to admit to “omissions and mistakes” and move to the center on climate change and energy.

Scott Peterson, Reston

The writer is vice chair of Faith Alliance for Climate Solutions.

