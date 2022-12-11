After widespread voter repudiation of radical GOP positions in the midterm elections, Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin (R) is reaching toward the center — except when it comes to the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative, which he still insists the commonwealth should abandon.
On Dec. 7, the state Air Pollution Control Board, which he also controls, met to act on his unlawful idea to end Virginia’s participation in the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative. Through the coalition’s innovative cap-and-trade auction system, electric power plants are switching from dirty coal and natural gas to clean, renewable power.
Auctions have generated $452 million for Virginia, with 50 percent going to low-income energy efficiency and weatherization programs and 45 percent to the Community Flood Preparedness Fund.
Pulling out of the initiative would strip critical funding that local governments need as they wrestle with rising seas, flooding and extreme heat that are the byproducts of a warming climate.
It’s time for the governor to admit to “omissions and mistakes” and move to the center on climate change and energy.
Scott Peterson, Reston
The writer is vice chair of Faith Alliance for Climate Solutions.