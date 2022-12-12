David Von Drehle’s Dec. 8 Thursday Opinion column, “ The tragedy of Herschel Walker ,” suggesting that Georgia Republicans’ Senate nominee would have been better off resting on his athletic laurels rather than entering the world of electoral politics, reminded me of the 2004 Senate race in Illinois.

Barack Obama won the Democratic nomination and the scandal-plagued Republican nominee withdrew during the campaign, leaving the party casting around for someone to run against the upstart Democrat. Some Republicans encouraged Mike Ditka, the legendary Chicago Bears tight end and coach, to run. Mr. Ditka seemed willing to do it, but, the story goes, his wife and some friends intervened. Mr. Ditka was not the most articulate person and certainly was not ready for a political campaign. Those close to him convinced him that he would embarrass himself by going forward with a campaign that he would certainly lose and that would tarnish his well-deserved status as a Chicago sports icon.