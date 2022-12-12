Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

The Dec. 8 Post presented two conflicting ideas that need resolution. A front-page article noted that there are calls from within the GOP for a “new path” after losses. As a lifelong, third-generation conservative, I have watched in dismay for decades as candidates of both parties were captives of extreme positions. So, my response to that article is “about time.”

But then Perry Bacon Jr.’s column, “For Democrats, values-based politics are winning politics,” was a little more specific. His closing line is, “As long as Trumpism dominates the Republican Party, woke politics are winning politics.” He is confused. What he should have written was, “As long as Trumpism dominates the Republican Party, any politics will win.” My family and friends did not (and would not) vote for former president Donald Trump or anyone endorsed by Mr. Trump or even anyone lukewarm for Mr. Trump’s political nuttiness.

Democrats sticking with “woke” is exactly the impetus that the GOP needs to get about reinventing itself.

Peter F. Schaefer, Bluemont, Va.

Perry Bacon Jr.’s assertion that values-based politics (i.e., pro-tolerance and anti-Trumpism) “are winning politics” for Democrats ignored the structural advantage of rural populations in our electoral system and would do nothing to erode deeply entrenched partisan divisions. Moreover, the main challenge for Democrats is not former president Donald Trump but skilled populists such as Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R), who are too smart to flaunt their illiberal tendencies.

Many independents and working-class White people don’t see themselves included in Democrats’ version of tolerance. This is as much because of Republicans’ ability to define Democrats as beholden to niche groups as to Democrats’ failure to connect with working White voters, rural communities and social conservatives. No wonder Republicans are making inroads into traditional Democratic strongholds and recasting the GOP as the party of the working class.

Americans still vote for the party that creates jobs, enhances public safety and promotes social harmony. So, Democrats would do well by building on the accomplishments of the past two years, which were made possible by the competence and pragmatism of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) and President Biden.

Democrats should also avoid alienating winnable constituencies with ideological intransigence and tone-deaf slogans, such as “defund the police,” and should redouble their efforts to court working-class people, regardless of where they live. This will require promoting tolerance within the party. Only then could Democrats hope to rebuild the broad coalition of electoral constituencies that enabled them to control Congress through much of the 20th century.

Francisco Javier González, Bethesda

The Republican concern about former president Donald Trump running again reminds me of the 1952 Republican Party convention when Everett Dirksen, senator from Illinois and supporter of conservative Robert A. Taft, addressed Thomas E. Dewey, loser of two presidential elections and then-supporter of the moderate Dwight D. Eisenhower. Dirksen pointed his finger at Dewey and, in his resonant baritone voice, said, “We followed you before and you took us down the path to defeat.” Will we see the likes of this again?

Alvin Bauman, Potomac

