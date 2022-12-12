In oral argument in the North Carolina redistricting case, Supreme Court Justice Samuel A. Alito Jr. attempted to equate state supreme courts with legislatures merely because in some states both have elected members [“ Justices question shift in election authority ,” front page, Dec. 8].

The fatal flaw in Justice Alito’s position is that it ignores an insurmountable difference between legislatures and state supreme courts: Legislatures are not bound by precedent. Supreme courts are — including the U.S. Supreme Court, until very recently when it cast aside nearly 50 years of precedent by wrongly overturning Roe v. Wade.