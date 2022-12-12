The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness

Opinion Alito forgets a key difference between legislatures and supreme courts

December 12, 2022 at 2:47 p.m. EST
Justice Samuel A. Alito Jr. in April 2021. (Erin Schaff/Pool via Reuters)

In oral argument in the North Carolina redistricting case, Supreme Court Justice Samuel A. Alito Jr. attempted to equate state supreme courts with legislatures merely because in some states both have elected members [“Justices question shift in election authority,” front page, Dec. 8].

The fatal flaw in Justice Alito’s position is that it ignores an insurmountable difference between legislatures and state supreme courts: Legislatures are not bound by precedent. Supreme courts are — including the U.S. Supreme Court, until very recently when it cast aside nearly 50 years of precedent by wrongly overturning Roe v. Wade.

Mohamed A. Jalloh, Gaithersburg

