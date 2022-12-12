Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Richmond removed the last major city-owned Confederate statue on Monday morning. The joyous moment unfolded with little fanfare in a majority-Black city that was once the capital of the Confederacy. Even though a trio of Confederate statues remain on the grounds of the state Capitol, Virginia has come a long way in the five years since violence broke out in Charlottesville over an effort to take down another Confederate monument. Gone are the days when these statues had to be removed in the dead of night to elude mobs and vandals.

History is not being erased. The statue of Confederate Gen. A.P. Hill, which was erected in 1891, will go to Richmond’s Black History Museum where it will join other icons to the myth of the Lost Cause. Hill’s remains, which were buried under the memorial, will be reinterred at a cemetery in his hometown of Culpeper. A judge last week rejected a legal bid to retain the statue by plaintiffs who claimed to be indirect descendants of the general.

The careful approach of Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney offers a model for other jurisdictions struggling to balance racial justice with historical preservation. Not every statue of someone who committed an abhorrent act should be taken down. Sometimes extra signage can add enough context. Intent matters, too. Statues honoring Founding Fathers such as Thomas Jefferson and George Washington, for example, were not erected to celebrate their ownership of enslaved people.

Advertisement

More than a dozen monuments have come down in Richmond since the murder of George Floyd supercharged a reckoning with the way the United States remembers the darkest chapters of its past. That year, Virginia repealed a state law restricted localities from removing Confederate statues. Now gone from Monument Avenue are all five grandiose monuments to White defenders of slavocracy, including the state-owned statue of Gen. Robert E. Lee. The statue to Hill stood in a notoriously accident-prone intersection several blocks north. The community is better off without them.

