The Dec. 9 news article “Trump’s isolation deepens as Georgia loss adds to 2024 bid’s rocky start” quoted Taylor Budowich, head of the MAGA Inc. super PAC supporting former president Donald Trump, as saying, “He’s building one of the most ruthless and talented teams in American politics.” I have seen the word ruthless applied to the former president and have found it troubling.
The Merriam-Webster online dictionary defines ruthless as “having no pity: merciless, cruel [as in] a ruthless tyrant.” Another online dictionary defines ruthless as “having or showing no pity or compassion for others: [as in] a ruthless manipulator.”
I don’t know about the “talented” part of Mr. Budowich’s assessment, but ruthless doesn’t seem to be the best selling point, especially as it evokes “manipulator” and “tyrant.” Some might be inclined to add a “t” to the beginning of the word, adding to the unsavory atmosphere.
Christina Monroe Smith, Alexandria