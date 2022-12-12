I was not surprised that Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin (R), after running around the country supporting MAGA candidates for office, would come back to Virginia and start another culture war, this one about the coronavirus shutdown.

The governor wants to reward businesses that put the health of Virginia citizens at risk during the pandemic. Will the governor reward those businesses that followed the covid-19 rules to keep us safe? Will this be a transparent reimbursement plan, listing the businesses that put Virginians at risk? Why should the taxpayers of Virginia reward businesses that want to follow only mandates or laws they agree with?