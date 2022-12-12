Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Yet none of these factors have prevented the tournament from offering thrilling matches, shining stars, unlikely heroes and compelling storylines — including that of a Cinderella team, Morocco, whose players are being buoyed by the hopes of both a continent and a culture.

Television ratings, as FIFA had predicted, seem likely to set a record, with the association anticipating that 5 billion of the world’s 8 billion people might tune in at some point. With the U.S. team performing well enough to make it out of the group stage into the knockout rounds, viewership in the United States has been huge for soccer (though still just a fraction of the television audience for even a mediocre Super Bowl).

And no wonder. The quarterfinals were stacked with teams from powerhouse soccer countries, including Brazil, England and Croatia, the runner-up four years ago.

That might make for a predictable competition, were it not for Morocco. Unheralded and not expected to go far, the Moroccan squad became the first team from the African continent and the first team from the Arab world to get this far in the competition, and in the process, has surrendered just one goal.

Their success comes despite a real injustice: FIFA allocates the 54 nations and 1.2 billion people of the soccer-mad African continent just five slots in the 32-team field, while Europe gets 13. And 23-year-old Kylian Mbappe, of Cameroonian and Algerian origin, is representing France on the field with a performance that’s cementing his reputation as the greatest player on earth, illustrating the diaspora’s contributions.

But what of the injustices that built the stadiums where Morocco asserted itself; where Argentine great Lionel Messi pursued the final laurel in his astonishing career; and where Messi’s rival, Portuguese forward Cristiano Ronaldo, wept after Morocco eliminated his team in a match in which Ronaldo was benched in favor of players with younger legs?

At that moment, surely marking the great Ronaldo’s last World Cup match, none of the commentators paused to mention that the new stadium, and seven others, had been built by imported workers, mostly from South Asia, whose appalling plight has been well-documented — dangerous and sometimes lethal working conditions, squalid living quarters, restrictions on their freedom of movement and their freedom of speech. It’s hard to think of a more vivid illustration of how sportswashing works. All those lives, all those abuses, are obscured by a few galvanizing stories; the triumphs and disappointments of a small number of very famous men tower over the terrible sacrifices made by those whose names history will not record.

It was up to journalists and human rights organizations to remind the public, however fleetingly, what was at stake.

In its 2021 report on Qatar, Amnesty International said that “curtailment of freedom of expression increased in the run-up” to the World Cup. Regarding migrant workers’ rights, the report said: “Despite its stated commitment, the government failed to implement and enforce reforms, enabling abusive practices to resurface and reviving the worse elements of kafala,” referring to the sponsorship-based system that gives employers near-absolute control over the workers’ lives.

Grant Wahl, one of this country’s most prominent soccer journalists, showed up to cover the first U.S. match wearing a rainbow T-shirt to express support for LGBTQ rights — which Qatar manifestly does not respect — only to be turned away, in contravention of the atmosphere of tolerance FIFA and the tournament’s hosts had promised. (Wahl, 49, collapsed and died while covering another match Friday.)

All of this will be remembered, but as footnotes. The Qatari government wagered that the athletes would produce a spectacle that even critics would not be able to resist, and it was a good bet. Argentina, Croatia, France and Morocco are the four teams left, and the whole world is watching.

