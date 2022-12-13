Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Donald Trump was roundly criticized for his allegedly “protectionist” trade policies. But President Biden has not abandoned them. In fact, he has expanded on his predecessor’s approach, retaining many of Trump’s tariffs while enacting a range of government subsidies for domestic industry. Sign up for a weekly roundup of thought-provoking ideas and debates ArrowRight This is a welcome surprise. But Biden must be careful going forward: If implemented haphazardly, these trade policies run the risks of waste and corruption.

Free trade is one of the few economic policies that unite economists of all political stripes. The idea that removing barriers to trade expands wealth for all is a nearly unquestioned dogma in the field — thus, the loud criticism among economists toward Trump. For them, his trade policies complemented the reigning narrative that he was a bull in a china shop, impulsively destroying the beautiful arrangements his intellectual superiors had lovingly created.

Biden’s election was supposed to repair this damage. Instead, he doubled down on Trumpist trade policy. He kept tariffs on Chinese goods, wisely resisting calls to lift them as inflation roared this summer. Biden also condemned a recent ruling by the World Trade Organization that found U.S. tariffs on Chinese steel and aluminum violate global trade rules. This is a stark reversal of what Biden said he would do on the campaign trail.

Biden’s domestic policies also project his “protectionist” tendencies. He issued a rule using the Buy American Act to require that all federal tax dollars be used to buy goods that are at least 75 percent domestically produced by 2029. That’s up substantially from the 55 percent requirement under the old rule.

The Inflation Reduction Act also included many provisions intended to subsidize electric vehicle (EV) and battery production in the United States, and the Chips and Science Act devotes tens of billions of dollars subsidizing the construction of domestic computer chip manufacturing plants. Taken together, this is the largest shift away from the old free-trade consensus in nearly a century.

This is largely a good thing. The old consensus hollowed large stretches of the U.S. economy, impoverishing communities and unsettling domestic politics. It had also financed China’s rise, imperiling our national security. Consumers might enjoy cheaper goods as a result, but the country as a whole has paid high prices for these transient benefits.

But that doesn’t mean that Biden should junk free trade completely. The economists are largely right that freer trade leads to higher standards of living. And an economy with more of its activity directed by the government is likely to face political pressure to invest in firms connected to people in power or that reward favored constituencies. That makes the economy less nimble and innovative as it moves to protect industries and jobs that already exist rather than take on risky but perhaps transformative new ideas. Those tendencies will dampen economic growth in the long run.

Government also has little incentive to spend efficiently, leading to the strong possibility of increasing wasteful or fraudulent expenditures. That was on full display during the pandemic, when billions of dollars in government loans were stolen and many Americans received stimulus money they didn’t need.

That’s why this new turn needs to be done carefully. Only industries essential to national security should be subsidized or protected. Making sure that the semiconductor chips that power the modern economy are not under China’s sway or control is one thing. Subsidizing the return of domestic toy manufacturing is quite another.

Subsidies must also be as unsusceptible to fraud or manipulation as possible. It is much better to design uniform policies, such as the Inflation Reduction Act’s tax credit for purchasing domestically produced EVs or batteries, than it is to choose which firms or products to subsidize on a case-by-case basis. The power to pick Firm A over Firm B is rife with the temptation of corruption. Better to have a clear rule that reduces government discretion over which projects receive public money.

The new approach should also serve our broader national security objectives. Our allies in Europe, for example, are furious over the EV tax credit provisions because they would disadvantage their own EV-producing firms. The idea of making the United States a leader in EV and battery production sounds good in the abstract, but it’s probably not worth the cost if it means driving away the allies we need to combat global authoritarianism.

Economic theories often sound good in the classroom but wilt under the pressures of democratic politics. Biden is right to follow Trump in abandoning the doctrinaire commitment to a free-trade ideology that no longer served the full national interest. Nonetheless, he should resist replacing one faulty dogma with another as he crafts our new path forward.

