Regarding the Dec. 10 front-page article “Biden faced resistance from all sides in Griner deal”: Brittney Griner’s release should be a cause for celebration. A U.S. citizen being unjustly held by a hostile foreign adversary is now free and home on American soil. Ms. Griner could have been any one of us. She is our fellow citizen and, as such, deserves the security and protection of our government.

Some who criticize our president and his administration for this release are again putting party before country. There are legitimate questions regarding the circumstances of her release, but these should come later in a mature and rationale manner. If anyone could complain, it is the family of Paul Whelan, who was left behind, yet his family handled this grave disappointment with astounding grace and dignity and thanked the administration for its ongoing efforts and commitment to release Mr. Whelan.

Criticizing the handling of Ms. Griner’s release without knowing a scintilla of what went on behind the scenes is astonishingly unpatriotic and disgraceful.

Salvatore Misuraca, Washington

The Biden administration unwisely agreed to leapfrog Brittney Griner ahead of Russian-held Americans Marc Fogel and former Marine Paul Whelan in response to domestic political pressure. Mr. Fogel, like Ms. Griner, tried to enter Russia with drugs. Mr. Whelan appears to be an innocent, framed for espionage by Russian intelligence. Both have been held longer than Ms. Griner was. There is no good justification for prioritizing Ms. Griner over either Mr. Fogel or Mr. Whelan, and the Justice Department has objected to trading a minor drug smuggler for a major illicit arms dealer.

Russian President Vladimir Putin holds all the cards, though. By detaining a well-known professional athlete — who is Black and a lesbian — and insisting only she would be freed in exchange for Mr. Bout, Mr. Putin provides fresh ammunition for Russian troll farms as they promote American political and social divisions. They will stoke animosity based on race and LGBTQ issues. As the 2024 election approaches, they will flood social media with messaging about Mr. Fogel and Mr. Whelan to feed notions that White men and veterans are unfairly treated.

This deal was deliberately structured to further Mr. Putin’s assault on American democracy, and it will be years before we know the full cost.

Mark Sommerfield, Annandale

The article “Biden faced resistance from all sides in Griner deal” was right on target. Is there anyone who would argue that if Brittney Griner were not a celebrity and a member of multiple Democratic constituencies she would still have been freed by this swap? The decision to release a convicted arms merchant to free a star basketball player was a very political decision by a very political president.

Paul Krumhaus, Annandale

