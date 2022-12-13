Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Congress is in the final stretch of its lame-duck session, and lawmakers have yet to agree on an omnibus spending bill to fund the government beyond Dec. 16. While they are likely to come to an agreement on a continuing resolution to give negotiators another week to finalize a deal, it’s by no means certain.

Here’s what is certain: If the deal fails to include reforms to the Electoral Count Act, lawmakers will have shirked their responsibilities to prevent a replay of the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection.

Sen. Angus King (I-Maine), a major supporter of the bill, indicated on Monday that ECA reform would be attached to the omnibus spending bill (provided there is one). Right now, “America’s presidential transfer of power is a ticking time bomb,” he said. Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer indicated on Tuesday that he wanted the reforms in the omnibus bill as well.

But the House and Senate have not agreed to a final version. Two negotiators for the House bill, Reps. Zoe Lofgren (D-Calif.) and Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.), sent a letter this month to key senators — Schumer, Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.), Rules Committee Chair Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.), Rules Committee ranking minority-party member Roy Blunt (R-Mo.), Joe Manchin III (D-W.Va.) and Susan Collins (R-Maine) — asking for two highly technical changes in the Senate version.

First, Zofgren and Cheney point out that under the Senate bill, members of Congress would still be able to object to electoral votes on the grounds that they were not “lawfully certified” or “regularly given.” But the bill does not define those terms, so they ask a series of questions including: “Do you believe that the Constitution permits Congress to reject a state’s electoral votes simply because Congress has a belief about election fraud in that state?” and “Do you believe that [the Electoral Count Reform Act] permits such an action?”

Their second concern has to do with the arcane issue of “subject matter jurisdiction.” Zofgren and Cheney explain that the Senate bill does not specify that federal courts have ability to review cases regarding “a question of who won the most legal votes.” And since the 5th and 11th Circuits have previously interpreted the Electoral Count Act as depriving courts of that jurisdiction, that could mean the reform bill would leave the timely transmission of lawful election certificates vulnerable to challenges.

Are these legitimate concerns? Both Norman Eisen, who served as co-counsel for the House Judiciary Committee during former president Donald Trump’s first impeachment hearings, and constitutional scholar Laurence Tribe agree that the first issue is real. Tribe points out that phrases such as “regularly given” or “lawfully certified” are “particularly susceptible to partisan manipulation that can make the entire system collapse.” Eisen agrees, but he argues that if the Senate responds in writing to exclude unsubstantiated claims of fraud, that at least would “help create some legislative history to guide future applications of the new statute should it be undertaken in its current form."

As for the jurisdiction issue, concerns about the 5th and 11th Circuits are valid, but it is not at all clear that it would be a problem for the Supreme Court, where such a case would likely show up.

It would be ideal for the Senate to make two small fixes addressing the concerns and pass the bill. But that might not happen for a reason having nothing to do with the merits of the bill or the proposed changes: The reform effort originated in the Senate, and senators have an understandable (if silly) pride of ownership in their handiwork.

Bluntly put: They don’t want the House to tell them what to do. Indeed, McConnell previously indicated it was the Senate’s version or nothing. It’s possible Zofgren and Cheney understand this and are simply using their letter as a vehicle to clean up the record, as Eisen suggests.

In any case, these two issues are not worth wrecking the entire deal and leaving the country exposed to another coup attempt in 2024. The Senate version does include essential fixes, such as underscoring that the vice president’s role in the electoral vote count is ceremonial; raising the number of lawmakers needed to raise an objection; and providing quick remedies to challenges in court.

Fixing these biggest problems would slam the door on the most egregious efforts to overthrow election results. Coupled with defeat of key election deniers in the midterms and the prosecution of Jan. 6 conspirators, the Senate bill with or without the changes should be passed. Now, lawmakers just need to get on with the omnibus bill — so as to have something for the ECA reforms to latch onto.

