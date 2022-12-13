“Tesla board is missing in action,” Leo KoGuan, one of Tesla’s largest individual shareholders, tweeted Wednesday as he suggested a stock buyback. He and another outspoken Tesla investor, Ross Gerber, are calling for the board to add a director who would represent retail shareholders.

Musk himself has said he has “too much work” on his plate, and is handling it by sometimes sleeping in the office. Whereas in the past he slumbered at Tesla facilities, lately he’s hibernated at Twitter’s San Francisco headquarters.