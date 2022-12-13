Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

U.S. Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo has apparently done something unforgivable: her job. Lately, both the populist left and the populist right have decided that adversarial relationships with the private sector are politically advantageous. Exactly what makes Big Business such a convenient punching bag depends on your ideological leanings. Sometimes the sin is greed, sometimes wokeness; sometimes it’s too much censorship, and other times too little.

Whatever the transgression, demagogues on both sides now love performative punishment of the private sector. If punitive measures are out of reach, purges and estrangement will suffice too.

On the left, legitimate concerns about revolving-door politics and regulatory capture have somehow morphed into a belief that even talking to people in the private sector is now beyond the pale, a sign of a sellout.

Advertisement

Witness the hullabaloo that regularly results from the release of the commerce secretary’s calendar.

Follow Catherine Rampell 's opinions Follow

Each time the Commerce Department publishes another chunk of Raimondo’s calendar, as required by public records requests, the secretary gets pilloried by progressive lawmakers and far-left pundits. Some of their critiques are reasonable: Commerce has indeed been too slow in disclosing Raimondo’s meetings, especially relative to some other, speedier Cabinet departments. (A Commerce spokesperson said department officials are “working through the calendar FOIA backlog and have increased the speed with which we’ve been able to release them in recent weeks. We look forward to releasing more as soon as they’re processed.”)

More and timelier transparency is always better. Fair. More perplexing are complaints about the contents of those calendar entries.

Advertisement

Each release is met by fierce objections that Raimondo is meeting with too many business leaders, including the executives of Apple, Alphabet, Microsoft, BlackRock, Qualcomm and others. Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) has issued letters and tweets sharing her “concerns about the Commerce Secretary meeting with Big Tech companies.”

“Commerce Secretary Raimondo Meets With One Corporate Executive per Day,” reads one recent breathless headline in the American Prospect. The story complains that “the assignations with corporate America go well beyond tech, touching defense contractors, financial institutions, airlines, pharmaceutical companies, automotive firms, and more.”

Yes, heaven forbid that the person in charge of the U.S. Department of Commerce might regularly talk to people who engage in commerce. What a scandal!

Advertisement

This is, of course, the commerce secretary’s job. Part of her remit is figuring out how to promote U.S. economic interests domestically and abroad. Doing so requires talking with businesses and business groups, as well as labor leaders and other stakeholders, to figure out what those interests are.

But more to the point, even if you believe that corporate America could benefit from tougher regulation (as these progressive critics generally do), it’s hard to regulate companies effectively if you don’t take the time to understand how they work and how they’re likely to respond to any regulatory action you take.

For example, let’s say you don’t bother to learn what oil companies’ incentives are and why they might be hesitant to ramp up drilling activity. You then might propose remedies — such as revoking drilling permits or imposing price controls — that earn you lots of retweets but accidentally exacerbate energy shortages.

Advertisement

Raimondo, to her credit, seems to have taken the opposite approach: talk to businesses, figure out what policy changes might get them on board with the administration’s objectives, and then push for those changes if and when they seem reasonable.

Advanced semiconductor manufacturing is a prime example.

Shifting more chip-making into the United States, and out of China’s reach, is a long-term goal of the Biden administration. It has sought to achieve this through both new law and regulatory action. Lo and behold, last week Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company announced it would build a second chip factory in Phoenix. The company broke the news at an event attended by Raimondo, President Biden and Apple CEO Tim Cook, who had recently announced that Apple would start sourcing chips for its devices from the Arizona facility.

Advertisement

Before all of this, Cook had met many times with administration officials, including — horror of horrors — the commerce secretary. In fact, her decision to meet with Cook six times within her first seven months in office was supposedly one of the most damning revelations from her most recent calendar release.

Commerce officials argue that fostering this relationship greased the wheels for Apple’s decision. Apple hasn’t disputed it: In an emailed statement, Cook said that Raimondo’s “relentless focus and tireless advocacy for the CHIPs Act has spurred important investments in innovation and opportunity across the United States, including the expansion of TSMC’s operations in Arizona.”

Now, is it plausible that Apple, the world’s most valuable company, is making this enormous shift in its supply chains simply because its CEO was charmed by a Cabinet member? Obviously not. Apple executives are doing what they believe is in shareholders’ interests.

But if our policymakers have any hope of figuring out how to align those interests with those of the public, they’ll need to at least keep talking.

GiftOutline Gift Article