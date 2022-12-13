Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

When Maryland’s legislators convene for their 2023 session, they will have the opportunity to improve the state’s financial health by joining about 40 others that do not tax retired military pay as income, either partially or wholly. Since Maryland raised its exemption in 2018 to its current level of $15,000 for those 55 and older, about half of those states have fully exempted this pay with no age threshold.

Most military personnel cannot exist on their retirement income alone. They need a second career to support themselves and their families. However, when given the opportunities for that second career, they often find employment in a state that has a more favorable tax structure. Maryland is not one of them. Nearby Pennsylvania, Virginia and West Virginia are.

The states that exempt retired military pay see financial value in that tax structure. Those states realize that when retired military personnel begin a second career in their state, their second income will be taxed appropriately. The state’s economy will then benefit from rent or mortgage payments, grocery expenses, entertainment spending and car purchases, to name just a few.

Exempting retired military pay might be perceived by some as a patriotic acknowledgment of service and sacrifice. Perhaps. But more realistically, an exemption is a long-term financial investment in human capital by a state that understands the solid return it provides. Doing so would attract and retain retired military personnel in Maryland.

Tom Jurkowsky, Annapolis

The writer, a retired U.S. Navy rear admiral, is a member of the board of the Military Officers Association of America.

