In a three-week strike by adjuncts at New York City university the New School, which concluded this weekend, the immediate issue was a basic one: pay and benefits. But rumbling beneath the surface was the gap between the school’s progressive rhetoric and the grubby reality of how adjunct professors are treated.

Colleges like the New School — where, full disclosure, I used to work as an editor — are vulnerable to labor unrest not simply because they often don’t pay particularly well but also for the same reason Starbucks found itself confronting a unionization wave. Their left-leaning, highly educated workforce, as well as the people they serve, has increasingly come to expect management to live up to its stated beliefs.

Prior to the strike, some adjuncts—the part-time, untenured group who make up around 87 percent of instructors on campus — were earning as little as $4,000 a class, and they weren’t compensated for such time-consuming duties as grading papers. This is not even close to a living wage, and it’s going to people who have typically completed advanced degrees and may now be trying to make a career in education. Take Dianca Potts, whose mom never attended college. Potts is now teaching such classes as “Writing the End of the World” as an adjunct, but when she began the semester, she told me, she was so broke she wasn’t sure she could afford to buy coffee between classes.

When negotiations began, the famously progressive school initially offered up a small raise and said it could not afford to pay more without damaging its underlying finances. The school has a small endowment, and it largely depends on tuition to fund its operations. But even as inflation surged, adjuncts were asked to take it on the chin — while the university hired pricey management consultants and offered its president the opportunity to live in a multimillion-dollar New York City townhouse.

This apparent unfairness sat uneasily with the principles of equality that have become so important on college campuses, particularly left-leaning ones like the New School. Like most colleges, the school regularly announces DEI — that’s diversity, equity and inclusion— initiatives. And the school’s president, Dwight McBride, tweets such things as “liberation is intersectional.” It’s not surprising that many less-than-well-compensated staffers eventually asked, “What about me?”

“Words like ‘equity,’ ‘inclusion’ or ‘care’ should be used with consideration for what they really mean,” says Matthew Spiegelman, who teaches photography at the New School’s Parsons School of Design. “The more they get used in conversation and not acted on, the less they mean anything.”

These tensions are roiling the academy far beyond New York. At the University of California system of campuses, post-doctoral students, academic researchers and graduate student workers walked off the job last month, seeking a salary boost to cope with the state’s high housing costs. (The latter group has not yet settled, but the post-docs and academic researchers ratified their contract this weekend and returned to work Monday.)

Many universities are short dining hall workers — a large number left after getting summarily laid off during the lockdowns of 2020 — while those who remain are pressing for higher wages. At Virginia’s College of William and Mary, one student organizer recently told the left-wing online publication the Real News about their efforts to help workers in the school’s dining halls, many of whom are Black, “You can’t talk about racial equity without talking about class equity and labor exploitation.”

Colleges and universities get away with paying poverty-level wages to key workers like adjunct professors because, to be blunt, they can. There are many more people qualified to teach at the university level, especially in the arts and humanities, than there are full-time jobs. As a result, a 2020 report by the American Federation of Teachers found half earn less than $3,500 per class, and almost 25 percent needed to turn to government safety net programs to get by.

Yet there is almost always someone who will take the gig, hoping it will lead to more, convinced they can beat the odds. “I grew up in a generation where we were really conditioned to feel like we needed to pay our dues. And so when I started adjunct teaching, the fact that I didn’t make much money, I understood that as part of the process of building experience,” says Alhena Katsof, who has taught at the New School since 2018.

The New School was founded a century ago as an iconoclastic effort to shake up the then-cloistered world of higher education and engage with contemporary social and economic problems. So the dire personal finances of the school’s adjunct faculty can read as a betrayal of its core principles of its founders. But the school’s administrators were apparently willing to ignore this irony, until their striking teachers forced them to take note.

If the agreement reached last weekend is ratified — and almost everyone thinks it will be — things will improve for the New School’s adjuncts. They will receive a pay raise averaging more than 30 percent over the next five years, while those earning the least will see their salary double. So yay for the New School, which finally managed to do the right thing. But the rest of the college industrial complex should be taking notes. Equity, inclusion and justice are also economic issues, and, like charity, they begin at home.

