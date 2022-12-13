The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness

Opinion Social Security disability feels like a bureaucratic shell game

December 13, 2022 at 1:58 p.m. EST
A Social Security Administration office on Oct. 12 in Mount Prospect, Ill. (Nam Y. Huh/Associated Press)

Regarding the Dec. 8 front-page article “Disabled and left waiting for assistance”:

I helped my 19-year-old disabled son apply for Social Security disability benefits in August 2021. We would hear from the Social Security office, always someone different, every couple of months asking for further documentation, and we would comply immediately.

Thirteen months later, I got a call from a Social Security Administration representative while riding to my mother’s funeral. She asked to speak to my son; I explained the situation and said that he was in another car, but she could talk to him any weekday after 4 p.m. She said she got off work at 4 p.m. We got a denial letter the next week, citing “failure to provide requested information.”

It’s a bureaucratic shell game; it’s hoping the disabled will drop out and go away.

Connie Phelps, Baltimore

