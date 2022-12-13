I helped my 19-year-old disabled son apply for Social Security disability benefits in August 2021. We would hear from the Social Security office, always someone different, every couple of months asking for further documentation, and we would comply immediately.

Thirteen months later, I got a call from a Social Security Administration representative while riding to my mother’s funeral. She asked to speak to my son; I explained the situation and said that he was in another car, but she could talk to him any weekday after 4 p.m. She said she got off work at 4 p.m. We got a denial letter the next week, citing “failure to provide requested information.”