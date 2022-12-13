Regarding the Dec. 8 front-page article “Disabled and left waiting for assistance”:
Thirteen months later, I got a call from a Social Security Administration representative while riding to my mother’s funeral. She asked to speak to my son; I explained the situation and said that he was in another car, but she could talk to him any weekday after 4 p.m. She said she got off work at 4 p.m. We got a denial letter the next week, citing “failure to provide requested information.”
It’s a bureaucratic shell game; it’s hoping the disabled will drop out and go away.
Connie Phelps, Baltimore