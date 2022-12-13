Michele L. Norris’s Dec. 11 op-ed, “Where do you really come from? That’s a toxic question.,” brought to mind a question, coded as well, and still asked in the city where I was raised: “Where did you go to school?” Though seemingly gentle, it is not innocuous. The answer reveals your social class in the context of your secondary education. If the respondent answered that he or she had attended a public high school, the sincere person hoping to offer an icebreaker would say, “My father attended that school.” It did not allay the snobbery, intended or not.
So, when Lady Susan Hussey, the late Queen Elizabeth II’s lady-in-waiting, asked a Black Englishwoman where she really came from, the query surely would cause discomfort, and it did. It also created an uproar and the resignation of Lady Hussey. Though some might excuse Lady Hussey based on her age and effort to create conversation, I think that news reports portrayed a lack of social awareness and sensitivity when both were necessary, if not expected. Lady Hussey’s long and loyal service to the royal family ended with a resignation and embarrassment.
Howard Freedlander, Annapolis