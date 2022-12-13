Michele L. Norris’s Dec. 11 op-ed, “Where do you really come from? That’s a toxic question.,” brought to mind a question, coded as well, and still asked in the city where I was raised: “Where did you go to school?” Though seemingly gentle, it is not innocuous. The answer reveals your social class in the context of your secondary education. If the respondent answered that he or she had attended a public high school, the sincere person hoping to offer an icebreaker would say, “My father attended that school.” It did not allay the snobbery, intended or not.