I have read with interest several recent articles about the new AI-driven ChatGPT bot, including Megan McArdle’s Dec. 9 Friday Opinion column, “ A tool that might teach us the value of truth .” The technology sounds remarkable but, as has been observed and commented on, there are serious as well as interesting questions about where this will end up.

One question I have is regarding copyrights. Song-lyric composition is essentially similar to other forms of composition. Even though I have not read anything about an AI bot creating a song, I’m informed it has happened already. So who will rightfully own the copyright to the first hit song “written” by an AI bot? Enormous sums of money are at stake in what ends up being the answer to this question — and to copyright ownership in general.