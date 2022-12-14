E.J. Dionne Jr.’s Dec. 12 op-ed, “ Why do some Christians draw a line at gay marriage? ,” missed an important point in the analysis of the specific topic, namely, whether a person possessing a certain religious belief was justified in demanding an exemption from the anti-discrimination law requiring equal treatment of all potential customers.

Justice Sonia Sotomayor seems also to have missed this point, which is that it is necessary not to look to the character of the customer but to that of the requested product. Surely, the government cannot insist that every enterprise must deliver any and every specific type of product in its general line of business. Shall it require all hardware manufacturers to sell screws in both metric and traditional units even if the manufacturer believes that the metric system is the product of godless, satanic revolutionaries? Conversely, the law should require any seller to provide products or services that are totally fungible: A plumber must repair leaky pipes even in the residences of gays and lesbians.