Congratulations to D.C., which next summer will become the biggest city in the nation to offer free bus rides.
Adriane Fugh-Berman, Washington
The Dec. 10 editorial “The calm before the storm” noted that D.C. “will pay more than $40 million … to make Metrobuses free for any passenger who boards in the District. That’s the wrong solution for Metro’s problems.” But free bus rides are a wonderful solution to multiple issues.
Helping residents get around D.C. will greatly improve access to employment, education and entertainment. People will spend the money saved on other amenities. Free buses will reduce air pollution and traffic deaths. The city center could eventually be a car-free zone, allowing only buses, taxis and delivery trucks.
To improve services to the underserved, the city could post social workers on the buses to provide critical resource information to homeless riders and to promote safety. But how to pay for it? Some money could be generated by selling more advertising space on bus sides. A larger share could come from the business community. Many already offer employees transit support as a monthly stipend. Send that money directly to the city. The cost of free bus rides would ultimately be paid by D.C. residents but would be proportional to income.
Jennifer Brown, Silver Spring