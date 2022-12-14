The Dec. 9 Metro article “Metro board plans for a future with city-subsidized bus fares” noted the importance for low-income people, but the bus is the best and fastest way to get between many points in the city. I have become a cheerleader of the bus system to faculty and students at my university, and have created some converts. Knowing which bus goes where is a point of pride among some of us. The train is so limited in where it goes, and yet there are people who ride the subway who would never think of riding the bus. Get on the bus, folks. It’s a great transportation option and soon will be the cheapest.