Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Yogi Berra, the Hall of Fame New York Yankees catcher and manager, is famous for his “Yogi-isms,” sayings that seemed nonsensical but often contained wisdom. My personal favorite: “We made too many wrong mistakes.” Sign up for a weekly roundup of thought-provoking ideas and debates ArrowRight The genius of this line is that there are, indeed, “right” mistakes, errors that can eventually put you on the correct path. The question of who was right and wrong — and when — is at the heart of our debate over inflation and what to do about it.

Those of us who are inflation doves worry that hitting the economy too hard to bring prices down can lead to needless suffering — particularly among the least advantaged of our fellow citizens — in the form of high unemployment and lower wages. The danger of our view is that we’ll miss the mark when inflation really is out of control and requires a very tough response.

Advertisement

I was among those who did underestimate the immediate threat of inflation in early 2021, so I salute those (notably former treasury secretary Lawrence H. Summers) who warned us about what was coming. But in light of Tuesday’s Bureau of Labor Statistics report showing that inflation slowed more sharply than expected, I also want to make the case that we doves made the right mistake — meaning that we were right that this inflation is quite different from earlier bouts.

Follow E.J. Dionne Jr. 's opinions Follow

At the risk of oversimplifying, inflation hawks examine our situation and see something approaching the situation of the 1970s: inflation roaring out of control and in danger of becoming embedded in the economy. The result back then was stagflation, the worst combination of economic sluggishness with rising prices.

The problem is that many hawks made a lot of predictions of that sort over the past three decades that just weren’t born out. Low unemployment did not automatically translate into an inflation spiral. But then, when inflation began spiking last year, such hawks considered themselves vindicated.

But it’s not the 1970s anymore. Jared Bernstein, a longtime adviser to President Biden and a member of the White House Council of Economic Advisers, points to three big differences.

Advertisement

First, the inflation of the ’70s was driven by big oil price shocks from the Middle East. The United States is now far less dependent on Middle Eastern oil.

Second, unlike now, unions were still strong in the 1970s, and many contracts contained cost-of-living increases that created an upward wage/price spiral.

The third difference: The Federal Reserve has a much better understanding than in earlier years of the “underlying mechanisms of inflation,” Bernstein said, including the importance of “the expectations of those in the economy who set wages and prices.” The current Fed is more attuned to managing these expectations.

This may help explain why Fed Chair Jerome H. Powell, after running into criticism from the hawks for not tightening quickly enough, made big moves to signal his seriousness about curbing inflation.

Advertisement

And he’s stayed on the tough side. When the Federal Reserve announced a half-percent increase in interest rates on Wednesday, on top of six other bigger rises this year, it also signaled further future increases. This disappointed stock markets, and also people such as me who hoped the recent good inflation news might lead to a pause to assess how the economy would absorb what the Fed has already done.

Nonetheless, it’s good that Powell insists he is seeking a “soft landing,” meaning minimizing the damage inflation-fighting can inflict on wages and employment. His comments at the Brookings Institution in late November that he does not want to “overtighten” the economy were another signal that he may be a hawk for now, but he is not a superhawk.

For its part, the Biden administration talks about “transitioning to stable, steady growth.” That’s essentially the same thing as Powell’s “soft landing.”

Advertisement

It’s important to be clear that while I call myself an inflation dove, Biden would certainly not cop to that title — and neither does Bernstein.

As Bernstein put it: “The president is committed to maintaining the economic progress we’ve made, especially in the labor market, while doing all we can to reduce price pressures. Both of these goals are equally important to him.” You could almost hear the italics on the word “equally” as Bernstein spoke, to underscore Biden’s determination.

There’s another sign that a soft landing is a realistic possibility. The words “supply chain” have become a kitchen table concept because the pandemic had the effect of clogging it so much. Goods in high demand weren’t reaching the marketplace, driving up prices. One of Biden’s bragging points: His administration’s work with ports and trucking to speed goods to market has helped cut supply chain pressures by 72 percent from last December, according to the New York Fed.

So here’s hoping that policymakers, including Powell, don’t let fears of the 1970s kick away real economic gains in the early 2020s. As Yogi might say, that really would be a wrong mistake.

GiftOutline Gift Article