Workers in Richmond removed a statue of Confederate Gen. A.P. Hill, the last city-owned Confederate statue that had been standing, on Monday from a busy intersection. Although Confederate monuments of various types remain in many places around the South, they’re steadily being taken down, and what’s so remarkable is how quiet this once-churning debate has become.

The Lost Cause is dying with a whimper. For that, thank the committed activists who made it their mission; the hollowness of the arguments in favor of maintaining our country’s long and shameful reverence for the Confederacy, arguments that wilted in the light of day; and one Donald Trump.

Confederate statues were installed as an assertion of white supremacy, and they’ve been coming down as part of a challenge to that same toxic ideology. Yet for decades, it seemed impossible that we would purge the iconography of the Confederacy from our common spaces. They were just there, especially but by no means exclusively in the South: statues, flags, names on military bases.

The bases were particularly vulgar even if largely unnoticed. Men and women enlisted to serve their country and then trained and lived at bases named for those who waged war on the United States to preserve their ability to own other human beings.

One of those bases is named for the same general whose statue came down Monday: Fort A.P. Hill, which sits about 45 miles north of Richmond. As part of our de-Confederate-ization, military facilities honoring Confederate figures will soon be renamed for genuine American heroes. Fort A.P. Hill will likely be called Fort Walker in honor of Mary Edwards Walker, a doctor who served in the Civil War as the first female surgeon in the Army. She was awarded the Medal of Honor after the war, the only woman ever to receive it.

That will occur despite the determined resistance of former president Trump. In one of his final acts in office, he vetoed a defense authorization bill in part because it included funding for the renaming, even though he probably couldn’t have told you who Braxton Bragg or Henry L. Benning were if his life depended on it. Congress overrode Trump’s veto overwhelmingly. By then, even many Republicans were losing their taste for the Confederacy.

But periodic statements in support of the Lost Cause were a regular feature of Trump’s presidency. When far-right forces marched in Charlottesville in 2017 chanting “Jews will not replace us!”, they were protesting the planned removal of a statue of Robert E. Lee. In one of the lowest points of a presidency with too many low points to count, Trump called them “very fine people.” He later insisted he wasn’t referring to the actual Nazis in attendance, but only to those standing up for the Confederate general.

One of the hallmarks of Trump’s rhetoric was to turn the implicit into the explicit, often in ways that were shocking to most people but thrilled his most ardent supporters. But when it came to the Confederacy, sunlight was fatal.

It’s one thing if a statue of an obscure Civil War figure few people recognize remains standing but goes mostly unnoticed, or if people fly Confederate flags and tell themselves they just represent a spirit of independence and rebellion. But once politicians had to make an argument in favor of honoring the Confederacy, they found it nearly impossible.

That’s the position Trump forced conservatives into, and it was one of many complications Trump presented for Republicans. His naked bigotry was thrilling to many of his supporters, but it also made it difficult to race-bait with subtlety and deniability, as they had been doing for decades. It’s hard to do that when you’re waving a Confederate flag.

So it may prove a relief for conservatives to put the Lost Cause behind them, because the moral question at its heart is so unambiguous. They can now pose as the true victims of discrimination and the advocates of their own version of equality, fighting against caricatures they invent to claim that liberals are the Real Racists.

They know their base is still fed an endless diet of racial grievances, from the tiny and absurd (there are too many non-White American Girl dolls!) to the grand and sweeping (Democrats are conspiring to replace “legacy Americans” with non-White immigrants!). You can’t succeed in Republican politics if you aren’t willing to pick at those scabs. But the next wave of ambitious Republicans will have to do it with at least a bit more subtlety than Trump did.

The fact that racial grievance remains central to the American conservative project must temper our satisfaction over the defeat of the Lost Cause. But it’s still worth celebrating, despite having taken more than a century and a half. We have a terribly long way to go, but with each remaining statue that comes down we can say we’re moving in the right direction.

