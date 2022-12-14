It was entirely predictable that losing GOP candidate Kari Lake would legally challenge the election results and ask the court to declare her the winner of the 2022 Arizona gubernatorial election. What is more surprising, and less reported, is that a couple of Maryland lawmakers are acting in the same vein as Ms. Lake and, ostensibly because their preferred candidate didn’t win, are trying to roll back the results of the recent election of Linfeng Chen of North Laurel and Jacky McCoy of Columbia to the Howard County Board of Education .

Unlike Ms. Lake, Maryland state Sen. Clarence K. Lam (D-Howard) and Del. Courtney Watson (D-Howard) aren’t using a lawsuit to undo the 2022 election but instead have put forward legislation decreasing the terms of the just-elected members from four years to two . That provision is part of a broader bill seeking to overhaul the election of the Howard County Board of Education.

Sadly, in explaining their rationale for the measure, they have failed to mention that they are seeking to sabotage the outcome of the Nov. 8 election and that Mr. Lam financially supported one of the losing candidates. It is hard to say what poses a bigger risk to our country’s democracy: a loudmouthed former television personality whose campaign was largely based on undermining public confidence in all elections, or stealthy legislators quietly pushing legislation aimed at undermining the outcome of an election. Perhaps that is because they are equally as dangerous.