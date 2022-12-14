I take issue with the Dec. 10 Religion article, “ Congregations sue to leave United Methodist Church over LGBTQ issues .” It said: “The denomination’s exit plan allows churches to leave through the end of 2023, allowing them to take their properties with them after paying two years of apportionments and pension liabilities.” Though this is generally true of the more than 50 conferences of the United Methodist Church in the United States , some are forcing their congregations that wish to leave to purchase their church property .

Such is the case with the Baltimore-Washington Conference, which is the conference for D.C., a portion of West Virginia and most of Maryland, including Baltimore. This conference demands a departing church pay half the value of its church to the conference. For churches with assessed values of more than $1 million, this is an exorbitant exit fee. Perhaps The Post could ask the Baltimore-Washington Conference why it chooses to go against our denomination’s exit plan and act in such a (dare I say) un-Christian fashion.