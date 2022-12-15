Diversity in the physician workforce is critical to addressing health inequities in the United States, as noted in the Dec. 9 Friday Opinion commentary by Alessandro Hammond and Cameron Sabet, “Medical schools should de-emphasize standardized admissions tests.”
MCAT scores predict academic performance in medical school, and students who enter with the same score perform similarly, regardless of their background. Schools consider the MCAT exam alongside the entire application to understand the score in context.
A “pass/fail” score would disproportionately affect disadvantaged applicants who have strong qualifications but lower MCAT scores, and it would undermine the unique admissions priorities of different medical schools.
The AAMC recognizes the urgency of increasing physician workforce diversity and is committed to supporting schools with this goal. We are strategically addressing these issues in addition to continuing to provide evidence-based resources for identifying capable and diverse applicants, developing affordable preparation materials, and providing financial assistance for those most in need.
David J. Skorton, Washington
The writer, a doctor, is president and chief executive of the Association of American Medical Colleges.
Gabrielle V. Campbell, Washington
The writer is chief services officer of the Association of American Medical Colleges.