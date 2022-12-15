Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Diversity in the physician workforce is critical to addressing health inequities in the United States, as noted in the Dec. 9 Friday Opinion commentary by Alessandro Hammond and Cameron Sabet, “Medical schools should de-emphasize standardized admissions tests.” Sign up for a weekly roundup of thought-provoking ideas and debates ArrowRight Every medical school sets its own criteria for selecting the students who will contribute to its mission and successfully complete rigorous medical school curriculums. The Association of American Medical Colleges does not — and cannot — mandate whether or how medical schools use the MCAT exam in their admissions processes.

MCAT scores predict academic performance in medical school, and students who enter with the same score perform similarly, regardless of their background. Schools consider the MCAT exam alongside the entire application to understand the score in context.

Advertisement

A “pass/fail” score would disproportionately affect disadvantaged applicants who have strong qualifications but lower MCAT scores, and it would undermine the unique admissions priorities of different medical schools.

The AAMC recognizes the urgency of increasing physician workforce diversity and is committed to supporting schools with this goal. We are strategically addressing these issues in addition to continuing to provide evidence-based resources for identifying capable and diverse applicants, developing affordable preparation materials, and providing financial assistance for those most in need.

David J. Skorton, Washington

The writer, a doctor, is president and chief executive of the Association of American Medical Colleges.

Gabrielle V. Campbell, Washington

The writer is chief services officer of the Association of American Medical Colleges.

GiftOutline Gift Article